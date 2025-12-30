Knights Of Columbus Council 866's Membership Dues

Offered by
Renews yearly on: January 1
The general class of membership for most members both Insurance and non-Insurance carrying members. (Includes PA State Culture of Life assessment)
Honorary members only (Please verify your dues notice).
Honorary Membership is for men over age 65 with 25 consecutive years of active membership.
Honorary Membership without supporting the PA State Council Culture of Life Fund.
Honorary Life Membership is for men over age 70 with 25 consecutive years of membership. Please verify your status on your dues notice.
Honorary Life members are exempt from normal dues, however they may contribute to optional assessments such as the Culture of the Life, or donate to support other Council functions.
