Knights of Columbus "Golden Ticket" 2026

The Holy Grail of Drive-In Passes! Unlimited summer fun at the Quasar Drive-In. This season pass admits one vehicle and its occupants (one per seatbelt) to one showtime per day, for every regular showtime hosted for the entire season. Excludes concerts, flea markets, and specially ticketed events.





This Raffle also includes $100 in various gift certificates to be used ONLY at Quasar Drive-In.