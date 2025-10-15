Knights Holiday Shop

22" Mixed Evergreen Wreath item
22" Mixed Evergreen Wreath
$40

Mixed evergreens of Noble Fir, berried juniper and incense cedar with red faux holly berries and a red velvet water repellent bow.  Packaged separately and transported in a refrigerated truck to maintain its freshness.

28" Mixed Evergreen Wreath item
28" Mixed Evergreen Wreath
$55

Mixed evergreens of Noble Fir, berried juniper and incense cedar with red faux holly berries and a red velvet water repellent bow.  Packaged separately and transported in a refrigerated truck to maintain its freshness

Biscotti 4 Pack item
Biscotti 4 Pack
$22

Our biscotti is soft and delicate, tastefully enhanced with generous portions of cherries, blueberries, cranberries, almonds, pecans and pistachio nuts. It is perfect for snacking or dunking with coffee, cappuccino, latte, tea or sweet wine.

Biscotti 8 Pack item
Biscotti 8 Pack
$32

Our biscotti is soft and delicate, tastefully enhanced with generous portions of cherries, blueberries, cranberries, almonds, pecans and pistachio nuts. It is perfect for snacking or dunking with coffee, cappuccino, latte, tea or sweet wine.

1 lb. Fruitcake item
1 lb. Fruitcake
$25

Our fruitcake is a moist, Southern-style cake packed with generous portions of pecans, peaches, pineapple, raisins, dates and cherries. Brother Patrick ages his cakes with peach brandy and sherry to give them their rich, unforgettable flavor, and guides monks in the creation of these delicious treats during work periods.

2 lb. Fruitcake item
2 lb. Fruitcake
$48

Our fruitcake is a moist, Southern-style cake packed with generous portions of pecans, peaches, pineapple, raisins, dates and cherries. Brother Patrick ages his cakes with peach brandy and sherry to give them their rich, unforgettable flavor, and guides monks in the creation of these delicious treats during work periods.

16 oz. Honey item
16 oz. Honey
$16

100% Natural Raw Honey from nectar harvested from wild flowers.

6 oz. Chocolate Fudge item
6 oz. Chocolate Fudge
$16

We make our fudge with premium quality cocoa and real butter. The result is a smooth, creamy difference you can taste.

12 oz. Chocolate Fudge item
12 oz. Chocolate Fudge
$22

We make our fudge with premium quality cocoa and real butter. The result is a smooth, creamy difference you can taste.

6 oz. Southern Touch Fudge item
6 oz. Southern Touch Fudge
$16

We make our fudge with premium quality cocoa and real butter. The result is a smooth, creamy difference you can taste.

12 oz. Southern Touch Fudge item
12 oz. Southern Touch Fudge
$22

We make our fudge with premium quality cocoa and real butter. The result is a smooth, creamy difference you can taste.

