Knights Holiday Shop

Mixed evergreens of Noble Fir, berried juniper and incense cedar with red faux holly berries and a red velvet water repellent bow. Packaged separately and transported in a refrigerated truck to maintain its freshness.
Mixed evergreens of Noble Fir, berried juniper and incense cedar with red faux holly berries and a red velvet water repellent bow. Packaged separately and transported in a refrigerated truck to maintain its freshness
Our biscotti is soft and delicate, tastefully enhanced with generous portions of cherries, blueberries, cranberries, almonds, pecans and pistachio nuts. It is perfect for snacking or dunking with coffee, cappuccino, latte, tea or sweet wine.
Our biscotti is soft and delicate, tastefully enhanced with generous portions of cherries, blueberries, cranberries, almonds, pecans and pistachio nuts. It is perfect for snacking or dunking with coffee, cappuccino, latte, tea or sweet wine.
Our fruitcake is a moist, Southern-style cake packed with generous portions of pecans, peaches, pineapple, raisins, dates and cherries. Brother Patrick ages his cakes with peach brandy and sherry to give them their rich, unforgettable flavor, and guides monks in the creation of these delicious treats during work periods.
Our fruitcake is a moist, Southern-style cake packed with generous portions of pecans, peaches, pineapple, raisins, dates and cherries. Brother Patrick ages his cakes with peach brandy and sherry to give them their rich, unforgettable flavor, and guides monks in the creation of these delicious treats during work periods.
100% Natural Raw Honey from nectar harvested from wild flowers.
We make our fudge with premium quality cocoa and real butter. The result is a smooth, creamy difference you can taste.
We make our fudge with premium quality cocoa and real butter. The result is a smooth, creamy difference you can taste.
We make our fudge with premium quality cocoa and real butter. The result is a smooth, creamy difference you can taste.
We make our fudge with premium quality cocoa and real butter. The result is a smooth, creamy difference you can taste.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing