Knights of Columbus, Our Lady's Shrine Council #7054's 2026 Membership Renewal
Annual Membership Dues
$30
Valid until March 9, 2027
Select this is for a Normal Membership
Select this is for a Normal Membership
Honorary Membership
$11.75
Valid until March 9, 2027
Select this only if you are an Honorary Member and your bill says $11.75
Select this only if you are an Honorary Member and your bill says $11.75
Active Duty Membership
$15
Valid until March 9, 2027
Select this if you are Active Duty Member and your bill says $15.00
Select this if you are Active Duty Member and your bill says $15.00
Add a donation for Knights of Columbus, Our Lady's Shrine Council #7054
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!