Knights of Columbus Redlands 3109 2026 Membership Dues

The California Columbian Charities 365 Club is a fund-raising initiative by California Columbian Charities, which provides financial assistance to Brother Knights in California and their families experiencing hardship due to events like unemployment, sickness, or natural disasters. Members are asked to donate a penny a day, or $3.65 annually, which is collected through dues or direct donations, and these funds are used to provide non-repayable grants for basic necessities and essential expenses.