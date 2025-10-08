Knights of Columbus Redlands 3109 2026 Membership Dues

Valid for one year
The Bishop's Burse in the Knights of Columbus is an annual event where local councils give donations to the bishop to support a vocations program. In California, this tradition involves councils presenting checks to the bishop, sometimes including the California State Council's involvement. A recent example is the Bishop's Burse Dinner for Bishop Rojas in late 2024, where councils presented funds to support seminarians.
The California Columbian Charities 365 Club is a fund-raising initiative by California Columbian Charities, which provides financial assistance to Brother Knights in California and their families experiencing hardship due to events like unemployment, sickness, or natural disasters. Members are asked to donate a penny a day, or $3.65 annually, which is collected through dues or direct donations, and these funds are used to provide non-repayable grants for basic necessities and essential expenses.
