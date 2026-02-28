Annual Membership Dues / Special Assessments

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About the memberships
Valid until December 30 at EST
Please consult your dues statement to determine the amount owed.
Dues for Regular members is $30
SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS:
All members are invited to consider the following optional donations:
$10 - "Take 10" for Charity
$6 - Sacred Heart Major Seminary Endowed Scholarship Fund
The assessments are optional but are included with this selection. If you would prefer not to participate and pay your annual dues only, then select the "Regular Membership."
If you would like to donate more than the suggested assessments, please enter the desired amount in the "Add a donation for K of C Swartz Creek Council No. 6694" box at the bottom of the page before selecting Continue.
Valid until December 30 at EST
Please consult your dues statement to determine the amount owed.
Dues for Regular members is $30
SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS:
All members are invited to consider the following optional donations:
$10 - "Take 10" for Charity
$6 - Sacred Heart Major Seminary Endowed Scholarship Fund
If you wish to contribute, please enter the desired amount in the "Add a donation for K of C Swartz Creek Council No. 6694" box at the bottom of the page before selecting Continue.
Valid until December 30 at EST
Please consult your dues statement to determine the amount owed.
Dues for Honorary members is $15
SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS:
All members are invited to consider the following optional donations:
$10 - "Take 10" for Charity - $10
$6 - Sacred Heart Major Seminary Endowed Scholarship Fund
The assessments are optional but are included with this selection. If you would prefer not to participate and pay your annual dues only, then select the "Honorary Membership."
If you would like to donate more than the suggested assessments, please enter the desired amount in the "Add a donation for K of C Swartz Creek Council No. 6694" box at the bottom of the page before selecting Continue.
Valid until December 30 at EST
Please consult your dues statement to determine the amount owed.
Dues for Honorary members is $15
SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS:
All members are invited to consider the following optional donations:
$10 - "Take 10" for Charity - $10
$6 - Sacred Heart Major Seminary Endowed Scholarship Fund
If you wish to contribute, please enter the desired amount in the "Add a donation for K of C Swartz Creek Council No. 6694" box at the bottom of the page before selecting Continue.
Valid until December 30 at EST
Please consult your dues statement to determine the amount owed.
Honorary Life and Disabled members are exempt from dues.
SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS:
All members are invited to consider the following optional donations:
$10 - "Take 10" for Charity
$6 - Sacred Heart Major Seminary Endowed Scholarship Fund
If you wish to contribute, please enter the desired amount in the "Add a donation for K of C Swartz Creek Council No. 6694" box at the bottom of the page before selecting Continue.
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