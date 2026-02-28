Annual Membership Dues / Special Assessments

Please consult your dues statement to determine the amount owed.

Dues for Regular members is $30

SPECIAL ASSESSMENTS:

All members are invited to consider the following optional donations:

$10 - "Take 10" for Charity

$6 - Sacred Heart Major Seminary Endowed Scholarship Fund





The assessments are optional but are included with this selection. If you would prefer not to participate and pay your annual dues only, then select the "Regular Membership."





If you would like to donate more than the suggested assessments, please enter the desired amount in the "Add a donation for K of C Swartz Creek Council No. 6694" box at the bottom of the page before selecting Continue.