Knights Of Columbus

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Knights Of Columbus

About the memberships

Knights Of Columbus's 2026 Dues

Annual 2026 Dues - Regular
$40

Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST

After you pay your annual dues, your membership card will be sent to you by mail.

Annual 2026 Dues - Honorary
$15

Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST

After you pay your annual dues, your membership card will be sent to you by mail.

Annual 2026 Dues - Outstanding Balance
$80

Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST

Please refer to your mailed statement or contact the Financial Secretary to pay your outstanding balance. After you pay your annual dues and balance, your membership card will be sent to you by mail.

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