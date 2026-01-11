Knights Of Columbus's 2026 Dues

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST
After you pay your annual dues, your membership card will be sent to you by mail.
Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST
After you pay your annual dues, your membership card will be sent to you by mail.
Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST
Please refer to your mailed statement or contact the Financial Secretary to pay your outstanding balance. After you pay your annual dues and balance, your membership card will be sent to you by mail.
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