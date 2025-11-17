St. Veronica Council Annual Dues

Standard Dues
$50

No expiration

This membership will be good until 12/31/26.

Standard Dues + PPKPD
$53.65

No expiration

This membership will be good until 12/31/26.

Standard Dues + Grand Knight's Discretion
$55

No expiration

This membership will be good until 12/31/26.

Standard Dues + PPKPD + Grand Knight's Discretion
$58.65

No expiration

This membership will be good until 12/31/26.

Honorary Member
$10

No expiration

This membership will be good until 12/31/26.

Honorary Member + PPKPD
$13.65

No expiration

This membership will be good until 12/31/26.

Honorary Member + Grand Knight's Discretion
$15

No expiration

This membership will be good until 12/31/26.

Honorary Member + PPKPD + Grand Knight's Discretion
$18.65

No expiration

This membership will be good until 12/31/26.

Insured Under 26
$18

No expiration

This membership will be good until 12/31/26.

Insured Under 26 + PPKPD
$21.65

No expiration

This membership will be good until 12/31/26.

Insured Under 26 + Grand Knight's Discretion
$23

No expiration

This membership will be good until 12/31/26.

Insured Under 26 + PPKPD + Grand Knight's Discretion
$26.65

No expiration

This membership will be good until 12/31/26.

PPKPD
$3.65

No expiration

This membership will be good until 12/31/26.

Grand Knight's Discretion
$5

No expiration

This membership will be good until 12/31/26.

PPKPD + Grand Knight's Discretion
$8.65

No expiration

This membership will be good until 12/31/26.

