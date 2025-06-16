Knights Of Columbus' Mens Watch Raffle

The Bulova Wilton Model #98P207 is a striking blend of elegance and functionality, designed to make a statement on any occasion. Encased in stainless steel with sophisticated gold-tone accents, this watch offers both durability and a luxurious aesthetic. Its 41MM case houses a stylish 3-hand dial featuring a sunray detail that catches the light beautifully, adding a touch of sophistication to your wrist. The watch is detailed with polished Roman numeral markers that enhance its timeless appeal and a crystal dome that not only protects the dial but also provides a clear view of its intricacies. For added convenience, the watch includes a calendar feature, ensuring you stay on track effortlessly. With a water resistance of up to 30 meters, this watch combines practicality with style, making it suitable for everyday wear. Priced at $450.00, the Bulova Wilton Model #98P207 offers a perfect balance of quality craftsmanship and elegant design, making it a must-have accessory for discerning individuals.

The Bulova Wilton Model #98P207 is a striking blend of elegance and functionality, designed to make a statement on any occasion. Encased in stainless steel with sophisticated gold-tone accents, this watch offers both durability and a luxurious aesthetic. Its 41MM case houses a stylish 3-hand dial featuring a sunray detail that catches the light beautifully, adding a touch of sophistication to your wrist. The watch is detailed with polished Roman numeral markers that enhance its timeless appeal and a crystal dome that not only protects the dial but also provides a clear view of its intricacies. For added convenience, the watch includes a calendar feature, ensuring you stay on track effortlessly. With a water resistance of up to 30 meters, this watch combines practicality with style, making it suitable for everyday wear. Priced at $450.00, the Bulova Wilton Model #98P207 offers a perfect balance of quality craftsmanship and elegant design, making it a must-have accessory for discerning individuals.

seeMoreDetailsMobile