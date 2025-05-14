ARMENIA FEST 2025 Sponsor & Ad Book

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
All in color full page ad. Donors to be listed on a dedicated Sponsor Page & announced during the opening ceremony.
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
All in color full page ad. Donors to be listed on a dedicated Sponsor Page & announced during the opening ceremony.
Bronze Sponsor
$500
All in color full page ad. Donors to be listed on a dedicated Sponsor Page & announced during the opening ceremony.
Silver Sponsor
$250
All in color full page ad. Donors to be listed on a dedicated Sponsor Page & announced during the opening ceremony.
Full Page Ad
$100
All in color full page ad.
Half Page Ad
$60
All in color full page ad.
Add a donation for Knights Of Vartan Charitable Fund

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!