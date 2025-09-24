Knights on the Green - Silent Auction

Hosted by
Craving some authentic Italian cuisine? Here's a chance to win a local gem known for its mouthwatering pastas, pizzas, and timeless Italian flavors.
Looking for the perfect excuse to indulge in mouth-watering burgers and groove to some live music? Well, we've got you covered! This auctioning item includes swag and two $25 gift cards to Backyard Burgers and YOU could be the lucky winner!
Whether you're new to Mahjong or looking to perfect your skills, this class taught by Valor's very own Sarah Nazarian is the perfect opportunity! Learn the ropes or level up your game with expert guidance.
Don't miss out on the chance to score a $100 Brookshire's gift card. Perfect for stocking up on groceries or treating yourself!
Wrap yourself in cozy comfort with this custom Valor sweatshirt blanket made just for this limited release. Top it off with a pack of limited-edition Valor M&Ms to satisfy your sweet tooth.
This one-of-a-kind bundle is the talk of Valor and there’s only ONE available.
Don’t miss your shot to own this exclusive set!
Get your hands on exclusive movie memorabilia and a $50 Cinemark gift card, all valued at $85! Place your bid now for a chance to score this awesome prize!
Start your day the right way with this amazing breakfast basket! Perfect for coffee lovers, pancake enthusiasts, and anyone who enjoys a cozy, indulgent breakfast. Valued over $100
Looking for the perfect way to treat your special someone? This basket has everything you need for a cozy, romantic evening. Inside, you'll find a bottle of smooth, premium wine to set the mood, paired with elegant wine glasses perfect for toasting. To satisfy your sweet tooth, there are indulgent chocolates that make every moment a little sweeter. And to top it all off, a $50 gift card to Saltgrass, so you can enjoy a delicious meal together at one of the best steakhouses around.
Treat yourself or someone special to a stunning Kendra Scott Valor blue necklace, valued at $100. A perfect blend of elegance and style. Don't miss out on this beautiful piece!
Cheer on the Bears with 4 tickets to the Baylor vs. Iowa State basketball game on January 7th! Plus, parking is included. No hassle, just pure game-day excitement. Grab your crew and get ready to support Baylor in style!
Get ready for a day of non-stop fun at Main Event for 4 guests! Enjoy bowling, laser tag, gravity ropes, billiards, and shuffleboard, plus 4 one-hour arcade time cards to keep the fun going. The ultimate entertainment experience for everyone!
Celebrate in style with a birthday party package at Family Martial Arts of Texas for up to 14 kids! Enjoy a fun and active party with expert instructors, games, and a memorable experience for all. Perfect for your little martial artist’s big day!
Gather your friends and learn to cook like a pro with a hands-on class from the experts! A private cooking class for 5—perfect for a fun, foodie-filled day!
Tired of the carline? Skip the hassle and claim your own reserved parking spot for the remaining 25-26 school year! No more circling for a spot, just park and go. The convenience? Priceless. Don’t miss out on this unbeatable perk!
Skip the rush and enjoy reserved seats at the Knights Noel Christmas Program! We’ve got your special spots saved up front, so you won’t have to fight for a seat. Includes 6 seats with plenty of room for grandparents and the whole family to enjoy the show in comfort!
Indulge in a James and Reid gift basket valued at $250, packed with delicious snacks, festive plates, cups, towels, and napkins! A perfect mix of goodies for your next gathering or celebration.
Throw the ultimate birthday bash at Urban Air, valued at over $350! This package includes a 2-hour table rental, 10 all-day passes, a free shirt for the birthday kiddo, a dedicated party host, party favors, and so much more! The perfect way to make any birthday unforgettable!
Score the ultimate birthday bash in Waco! Get a party at Texas Dynasty for 10 kids, complete with supervision, setup, cleanup, a balloon centerpiece, individual ice cream cups, drinks, and a $25 gift certificate for each child. Plus, take home 3 pairs of leggings to keep the fun going! Valued at $280. Perfect for your next celebration!
Get active with a rock climbing and fitness membership for the whole family! This package, valued at $400, covers 4 members. Whether it’s 2 adults and 2 kids or 1 adult and 3 kids. Perfect for climbing, fitness, and fun for all ages!
Treat yourself to the Prefontaine Gift Package, valued at $500! This stylish set includes a chic pair of sunglasses, two elegant necklaces, and a sleek water bottle. Everything you need to elevate your look and stay refreshed in style.
Give your pet the best care with $250 toward a wellness exam, vaccinations, and dental check-ups, plus an additional $250 for preventatives like flea and tick control and heartworm prevention. A total of $500 to keep your pet happy and healthy!
Keep any man looking sharp with this Sendero set, valued at over $500! It includes 2 stylish jackets, 4 versatile shirts, and 2 trendy hats. Everything he needs to stay stylish all year round.
Create your own custom hat with a one-of-a-kind experience at Standard Hat Works, valued at $800! Design a hat that’s truly yours and enjoy a personalized experience from start to finish. Perfect for adding that unique touch to your wardrobe!
Escape to a private cabin for a 2-night stay at Moon River Ranch in Satin, TX! Enjoy a cozy retreat with a full kitchen, living room, and patio, perfect for 4-6 guests. Valued at $750—bid now for your chance to unwind in this peaceful getaway!
Valued at $3600. Escape to paradise with 7-10 nights of premium accommodations at St. James Club Antigua! Enjoy a family-friendly resort with up to 3 rooms (double occupancy). The perfect tropical getaway for the whole family! Winner is responsible for airfare and an all-inclusive supplement of $150 per person, per night.
Escape to a luxurious adult-only Caribbean retreat with 7-10 nights in a one-bedroom suite, with up to 3 rooms (double occupancy), valued at $3,225. Ideal for those seeking an unforgettable getaway, this destination boasts colorful gardens, scenic walkways, a freshwater pool, tennis court, spa, and fitness center. The perfect blend of relaxation and service excellence! Airfare and food not included. Winner is responsible for airfare and an all-inclusive supplement of $150 per person, per night.
Enjoy 7-10 days of ocean view accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy), offering breathtaking views and ultimate relaxation by the sea. The perfect escape to paradise! Winner is responsible for airfare and an all-inclusive supplement of $150 per person, per night.
Valued at $4,200, this eco-friendly Caribbean beachfront resort offers not one, but TWO pristine white sand beaches! Enjoy five pools, four restaurants, mini golf, motorized water sports, and the Body and Soul Spa. Perfect for those seeking a relaxing getaway or an exciting new destination to explore. Includes 7-10 nights of paradise! Winner is responsible for airfare and an all-inclusive supplement of $150 per person, per night.
Choose your adventure every day with exciting activities like ziplining, rum tasting, river rafting, coffee plantation tours, bird watching, hiking to waterfalls, and relaxing spa treatments! Enjoy 7-10 nights of luxurious, scenic accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) at this breathtaking destination. Perfect for thrill-seekers and relaxation lovers alike! Winner is responsible for airfare and an all-inclusive supplement of $150 per person, per night.
Indulge in 7-10 nights of luxury waterfront accommodations for up to 3 villas (double occupancy). Perfect for a scenic, peaceful retreat by the water. Valued at over $5700. Winner is responsible for airfare and an all-inclusive supplement of $150 per person, per night.
Escape to a tranquil beachfront resort with up to 3 rooms (double occupancy), nestled near a peaceful bird sanctuary and 3/4 mile of pristine white sand beaches. This intimate hideaway offers stunning sunset views, beachside dining, water sports, and the perfect setting for romance. A true paradise getaway! Valued at $5700. Winner is responsible for airfare and an all-inclusive supplement of $150 per person, per night.
Here’s your chance to jump, flip, and tumble your way to success with a 1-month membership to Flips Gymnastics! Whether you’re a beginner or looking to perfect your skills, this membership gives you access to top-notch training, fun classes, and a chance to work with the best coaches in town.
