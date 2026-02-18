ASL Up Network, Inc.

Knitting for Dogs - An ASL Story

Virtual Event

Free

Registration for the March 28 world premiere craft and literacy event featuring Knitting for Dogs. This registration includes access to the program; materials are optional and may be purchased separately or sourced independently.

$70

This optional kit includes everything needed to create one cape during the March 28 event, including a hardback copy of Knitting for Dogs and all required craft materials. Items are packaged together and shipped directly to you; shipping is included in the cost. Material kits must be purchased by March 15th to allow time for shipping.

