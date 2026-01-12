Knockout Pediatric Cancer — Benefitting Riley’s Army

Includes large middle logo on back of shirt, will be verbally marketed by the MC’s 5x the night of the event, the ability to bring marketing supplies/company information to the event and display it, and logo on all the social media marketing shared by promotion and fighters leading up to fight night! Logo will be on the fight card

Also includes 4 VIP row 1 tickets to event and free pizza and drinks (total of 8 slices of pizza and 4 waters/gatorades)!







