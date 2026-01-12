Rileys Army Inc

Knockout Pediatric Cancer — Benefitting Riley’s Army

3700 Charles Blvd Suite B Greenville

NC 27858

POST EVENT DONATION
$15

POST EVENT DONATION
$20

POST EVENT DONATION
$30

General Admission
$40

2 General Admission Tickets for $40.00

Streaming Ticket
$25

Donation ticket to watch the Facebook live stream of the event. Go to @rebelfitnessnc.

VIP Admission Row 1
$50

1 VIP Admission (Row 1)

1 Ticket for $50.00

VIP Admission Row 2
$40

1 VIP Admission (Row 2)

1 Ticket for $40.00

CHAMPION Sponsor
$850

Includes large middle logo on back of shirt, will be verbally marketed by the MC’s 5x the night of the event, the ability to bring marketing supplies/company information to the event and display it, and logo on all the social media marketing shared by promotion and fighters leading up to fight night! Logo will be on the fight card 

Also includes 4 VIP row 1 tickets to event and free pizza and drinks (total of 8 slices of pizza and 4 waters/gatorades)! 



BRAWLER Sponsorship
$500

Includes medium sized logo on back of shirt, being verbally marketed by MC 3x the night of the event, and logo on all social media and other marketing shared by promotion and fighters leading up to fight night! Logo on fight card. 

Also includes 2 VIP row 2 tickets to the event and free pizza and drinks (total of 4 slices of pizza and 2 waters/gatorades)! 


CONTENDER Sponsorship
$250

Includes small sized logo on back of event shirt, being verbally marketed by MC 1x during fight night event, and logo on all social media and other marketing shared by promotion and fighters leading up to fight night. Two free tickets to the event!

FIGHT FAN Sponsor
$80

Shout out during event, logo on fight card, logo on social media, ticket to the event (1 ticket) 

