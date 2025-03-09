Knöppelåsen's Silent Auction

Framed art by Jose Illa DeSetvin. 24 H x 20 W, watercolor on tissue paper, under glass Jose Illa Desetvin is a Mexican artist who paints oil and acrylics. This rare item is large scaled, painted on thin tissue paper and photo shows damage that may impact the value of the piece. Framer secured the painted so no further damage may occur. Jose Illa Desetvin's work has been offered at auction multiple times, with realized prices ranging from 108 USD to 1,170 USD, depending on the size and medium of the artwork.

Framed art by Jose Illa DeSetvin. 24 H x 20 W, watercolor on tissue paper, under glass Jose Illa Desetvin is a Mexican artist who paints oil and acrylics. This rare item is large scaled, painted on thin tissue paper and photo shows damage that may impact the value of the piece. Framer secured the painted so no further damage may occur. Jose Illa Desetvin's work has been offered at auction multiple times, with realized prices ranging from 108 USD to 1,170 USD, depending on the size and medium of the artwork.

More details...