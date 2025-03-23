Knoppelasen's Silent Auction

Original framed art by Jose Illa DeSetvin.
24 H x 20 W, watercolor on tissue paper, under glass. Signed top right corner.
Jose Illa Desetvin is a Mexican artist who paints oil and acrylics. This rare item is large-scaled, painted on fragile and thin tissue paper and photo shows insignificant damage. Framer secured the painting so no further damage may occur.
Jose Illa Desetvin's work has been offered at auction multiple times, with realized prices ranging from $110 to $1,170, depending on the size and medium of the artwork.
Green Mini-Schnauzer
$35
Starting bid
Miniature Schnauzer Art Print by Artist Ron Krajewski
Print on watercolor paper ~11.75x15”
Matted and framed under glass
The artist signature is under the mat
MSRP $75
Blue Mini-Schauzer
$35
Starting bid
Miniature Schnauzer Art Print by Artist Ron Krajewski
Print on watercolor paper ~11.75x15”
Matted and framed under glass
The artist signature is under the mat
MSRP $75
Owl box
$175
Starting bid
Finely sanded plywood owl box 24" W x 12" d x 18" H
Skillfully crafted by students of Riverdale High School SkiilsUSA club. SkillsUSA mission is to promote high standards in trade ethics, workmanship, scholarship and safety. Your donation supports SkillsUSA. Shipping weight 35 lbs. MSRP $240
