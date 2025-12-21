Knot Another Stitch Basics I: A Beginners Knitting Series

About this event
🧵 What you’ll learn:
• Knitting fundamentals & fiber basics
• Understanding knitting supplies
• How to read a simple pattern
• Hands-on practice with guided instruction
🧵 What you’ll need:
• US Size 5 or 6 Straight Knitting Needles (wooden needles are best as they grab the fiber better, Clover is a good brand)
• One skein of 100% Cotton yarn in your color choice (Cream n' Sugar or Peaches n' Cream brands are good)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!