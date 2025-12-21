Knot Another Stitch Basics I: A Beginners Knitting Series

🧵 What you’ll learn:

• Knitting fundamentals & fiber basics

• Understanding knitting supplies

• How to read a simple pattern

• Hands-on practice with guided instruction





🧵 What you’ll need:

• US Size 5 or 6 Straight Knitting Needles (wooden needles are best as they grab the fiber better, Clover is a good brand)

• One skein of 100% Cotton yarn in your color choice (Cream n' Sugar or Peaches n' Cream brands are good)