Knot Another Stitch Basics I: A Beginners Knitting Series

Connect & Create - 212 High Street Waterford

Knitting Basics
🧵 What you’ll learn:
• Knitting fundamentals & fiber basics
• Understanding knitting supplies
• How to read a simple pattern
• Hands-on practice with guided instruction


🧵 What you’ll need:

• US Size 5 or 6 Straight Knitting Needles (wooden needles are best as they grab the fiber better, Clover is a good brand)

• One skein of 100% Cotton yarn in your color choice (Cream n' Sugar or Peaches n' Cream brands are good)

