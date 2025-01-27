"Know where your money goes" fundraising initiative

We use the services of Regus office space to receive our mail, answering service, and office space.
We will be changing services in May of 2025
The cost is near $550 a month
We use the services of Regus office space to receive our mail, answering service, and office space.
We will be changing services in May of 2025
The cost is near $550 a month
Legal fees
$100
It was encouraged by Mike Whatley and Laura Trump that every Party in every state obtain legal counsel to assist with legal questions internally, election integrity, and guidance. We are fortunate to have retained the Dhillon Law firm as our legal counsel.
It was encouraged by Mike Whatley and Laura Trump that every Party in every state obtain legal counsel to assist with legal questions internally, election integrity, and guidance. We are fortunate to have retained the Dhillon Law firm as our legal counsel.
Insurance
$150
The party needs insurance to cover events and DO insurance. We were quoted a rate of $12,000
Feel free to purchase more than one ticket/donation
The party needs insurance to cover events and DO insurance. We were quoted a rate of $12,000
Feel free to purchase more than one ticket/donation
Printing
$100
We have printing cost for flyers, mailers, ballots, banners, etc.
The more we are able to purchase, the more we can advertise and get the word out.
We have printing cost for flyers, mailers, ballots, banners, etc.
The more we are able to purchase, the more we can advertise and get the word out.
Marketing
$200
We would like to start doing ads for social media, news ads, local marketing. This is important to get the word out, build membership, share our voice, platforms, and assist in support of Republican campaigns.
We would like to start doing ads for social media, news ads, local marketing. This is important to get the word out, build membership, share our voice, platforms, and assist in support of Republican campaigns.
Storage
$100
We have files and items that need to be kept in storage from the sale of our building. This cost is approximately $250 a month.
We have files and items that need to be kept in storage from the sale of our building. This cost is approximately $250 a month.
Audit
$200
We need an audit for the past years so that we can clear up an issues that we are faced with or concerns. The audit team will cost at least $13,000 to start with. Many members would like to see this happen for transparency, and it would be nice to silence any doubts and rumors
We need an audit for the past years so that we can clear up an issues that we are faced with or concerns. The audit team will cost at least $13,000 to start with. Many members would like to see this happen for transparency, and it would be nice to silence any doubts and rumors
Candidate Training
$100
We would like to amp up our training program and offer the great tools and programs to help candidates succeed
We would like to amp up our training program and offer the great tools and programs to help candidates succeed
Add a donation for Hawaii Republican Party
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!