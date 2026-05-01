Know Your Rights Workshop: Restore Your Rights. Register to Vote. Move Forward.

About this event
Join us for the Know Your Rights Workshop and get the information and support you need to move forward.
Participants will have access to:
This event is open to returning citizens, families, and anyone committed to learning more and taking action.
Sign up to volunteer and help us make this event a success. Volunteers will support event setup, registration, participant assistance, and breakdown.
Volunteer Roles May Include:
Note: Volunteers may be asked to arrive early and/or stay after the event. Additional details will be provided prior to the event.
This ticket is for nonprofit organizations that want to table at the event and share resources with attendees. Vendors should be prepared to provide information, services, or support relevant to returning citizens, families, and community members.
Includes:
Note: Please bring your own table, chairs, and materials unless otherwise arranged.
$
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