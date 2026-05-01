Childs Park Neighborhood Association Inc

Hosted by

Childs Park Neighborhood Association Inc

About this event

Know Your Rights Workshop: Restore Your Rights. Register to Vote. Move Forward.

4016 12th Ave S

St. Petersburg, FL 33711, USA

General Admission
Free

Join us for the Know Your Rights Workshop and get the information and support you need to move forward.

Participants will have access to:

  • Rights restoration information
  • Fines & fees application assistance
  • On-site voter registration (for eligible individuals)
  • Community resources and support services

This event is open to returning citizens, families, and anyone committed to learning more and taking action.

Volunteer
Free

Sign up to volunteer and help us make this event a success. Volunteers will support event setup, registration, participant assistance, and breakdown.

Volunteer Roles May Include:

  • Check-in and registration support
  • Assisting attendees with directions and materials
  • Supporting partner organizations and facilitators
  • Setup and cleanup

Note: Volunteers may be asked to arrive early and/or stay after the event. Additional details will be provided prior to the event.

Nonprofit / Information Vendor
Pay what you can

This ticket is for nonprofit organizations that want to table at the event and share resources with attendees. Vendors should be prepared to provide information, services, or support relevant to returning citizens, families, and community members.

Includes:

  • Space to set up a table
  • Opportunity to connect directly with participants
  • Promotion as a community partner (when applicable)

Note: Please bring your own table, chairs, and materials unless otherwise arranged.

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