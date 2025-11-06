Offered by

Parent Teacher Organization

About this shop

Knowlton PTO Shop

Membership Dues
$5.50

Join the PTO! Paying dues makes you a part of a great organization at a great school and gives you the opportunity to vote. Let us know what's important to you and your student, have a voice in how funds are allocated, and best of all, make some new friends. We'd love to have you!

Youth XS T-shirt
$15

Show some school spirit with the Knowlton Colts T-shirt!

Youth S T-shirt
$15
Youth M T-shirt
$15
Youth L T-shirt
$15
Youth XL T-shirt
$15
Adult S T-shirt
$15
Adult M T-shirt
$15
Adult L T-shirt
$15
Adult XL T-shirt
$15
Wristband item
Wristband
$20

Wristbands allow access to Rides, Rock Climbing Wall, Inflatables, Train, and The Mystery Activity. Pre-sale includes 5 bonus tickets!

Classic Package item
Classic Package
$35

Includes 1 wristband, 30 tickets, PLUS 5 bonus tickets during pre-sale.

Premium Package item
Premium Package
$45

Includes 1 wristband, 50 tickets, PLUS 5 bonus tickets during pre-sale

Ultimate Package item
Ultimate Package
$70

Includes 1 wristband, 100 tickets, PLUS 5 bonus tickets during pre-sale

2 Tickets item
2 Tickets
$1

Tickets are good for Midway Games/Activities, Raffles, and Concessions!

Add a donation for Parent Teacher Organization

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!