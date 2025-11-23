Known and Loved

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Known and Loved

About the memberships

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Known and Loved's Halo Program Fees

Add a donation for Known and Loved

$

HALO PROGRAM PAYMENT PLAN
$500

Renews monthly

HALO Program Payment Plan:
• $500 deposit due at enrollment
• Two additional monthly payments of $500 will be automatically charged on the calendar day of the month when you paid your deposit. Deposit must be paid January 15th.

HALO PROGRAM FULL PAYMENT
$1,500

Valid until March 31, 2027

HALO Program Full Payment
For one child & two caregivers for the full program.

HALO Program (Sibling Rate) FULL Payment
$1,000

No expiration

If you have already enrolled one child the second child participating within the same program is at a reduced rate of $1,000 as parent group portion is only charged once.

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