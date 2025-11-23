Known and Loved's Halo Program Fees

Offered by
About the memberships
$
Renews monthly
HALO Program Payment Plan:
• $500 deposit due at enrollment
• Two additional monthly payments of $500 will be automatically charged on the calendar day of the month when you paid your deposit. Deposit must be paid January 15th.
Valid until March 31, 2027
HALO Program Full Payment
For one child & two caregivers for the full program.
No expiration
If you have already enrolled one child the second child participating within the same program is at a reduced rate of $1,000 as parent group portion is only charged once.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!