Knox Rox Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Skip the carline EVERY DAY for the entire 2026/2027 school year!
Priority access to 1 of the first 3 spots in carline.
*Drivers must be in line by 3:50 PM
Winners will be notified by direct email from Knox PTO.
Value: Priceless!!
Starting bid
Skip the carline EVERY DAY for the entire 2026/2027 school year!
Priority access to 1 of the first 3 spots in carline.
*Drivers must be in line by 3:50 PM
Winners will be notified by direct email from Knox PTO.
Value: Priceless!!
Starting bid
Skip the carline EVERY DAY for the entire 2026/2027 school year!
Priority access to 1 of the first 3 spots in carline.
*Drivers must be in line by 3:50 PM
Winners will be notified by direct email from Knox PTO.
Value: Priceless!!
Starting bid
Full Orthodontic Braces Case provided by Leiker Orthodontics
Includes:
All Diagnostic Records
All Orthodontic Appliances
Full Orthodontic Treatment (Up To 24 Months)
Retainers & 12 Months Retention Follow-Up
Valued at approximately $5,800!!
Starting bid
General admission entry for 2 people to Sips, Suds & Savor! Adult Beverage & Food Sampling during The Woodlands Wine & Food Week.
Date: Friday, June 5, 2026. 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Check-in at the Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel and Convention Center.
Valued at $110
Starting bid
Full Family Photo Session by My Story Keeper
Photography
Includes:
30 minute Professional Session
Choose between Family or Senior Portraits
Valued at $350
Starting bid
General admission entry for 2 people to Wine Walk presented by HEB
Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026. 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Check-in at the Woodlands Resort and Conference Center.
Valued at $158
Starting bid
Snuggles, the female Berne-Doodle puppy! Born 2/1/2026. Mom is 27 lbs., Dad is 62 lbs. Will be ready for her new family on Good Friday, 4/3/26.
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Step into real-life video games to Beat the Bomb!
In the Paint, Foam or Slime Mission Experience, you team of up to 6 players will gear up in hazmat suits and advance through 5 hi-tech video game rooms, including a Laser Maze, to earn time on the bomb clock. You'll use that time in the 5th and final room to disarm a Paint Bomb, Foam Bomb or a Slime Bomb, or else...GET BLASTED!
Good for a 1-hour session
Minimum 4 people/Maximum 6
Ages 8 and up
Valued at: $300
Starting bid
Certificate for 2 tickets to any One MainStage performance at Main Street Theater
Good for any seat.
Not good for special events.
Valued at: $128
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