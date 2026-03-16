Neal Knox Jr High School PTO
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Neal Knox Jr High School PTO

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Neal Knox Jr High School PTO

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Knox Rox Silent Auction 2026

Carline Fast Pass #1 item
Carline Fast Pass #1
$50

Starting bid

Skip the carline EVERY DAY for the entire 2026/2027 school year!


Priority access to 1 of the first 3 spots in carline.


*Drivers must be in line by 3:50 PM


Winners will be notified by direct email from Knox PTO.


Value: Priceless!!

Carline Fast Pass #2 item
Carline Fast Pass #2
$50

Starting bid

Skip the carline EVERY DAY for the entire 2026/2027 school year!


Priority access to 1 of the first 3 spots in carline.


*Drivers must be in line by 3:50 PM


Winners will be notified by direct email from Knox PTO.


Value: Priceless!!

Carline Fast Pass #3 item
Carline Fast Pass #3
$50

Starting bid

Skip the carline EVERY DAY for the entire 2026/2027 school year!


Priority access to 1 of the first 3 spots in carline.


*Drivers must be in line by 3:50 PM


Winners will be notified by direct email from Knox PTO.


Value: Priceless!!

Full Orthodontic Braces item
Full Orthodontic Braces
$500

Starting bid

Full Orthodontic Braces Case provided by Leiker Orthodontics

Includes:

All Diagnostic Records

  • 3D Radiographs
  • Digital Photographs

All Orthodontic Appliances

  • Upper & Lower Braces
  • Additional Appliances If Needed

Full Orthodontic Treatment (Up To 24 Months)

Retainers & 12 Months Retention Follow-Up


Valued at approximately $5,800!!

Sips, Suds & Savor. Wine & Food Week, June 2026 item
Sips, Suds & Savor. Wine & Food Week, June 2026
$50

Starting bid

General admission entry for 2 people to Sips, Suds & Savor! Adult Beverage & Food Sampling during The Woodlands Wine & Food Week.


Date: Friday, June 5, 2026. 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Check-in at the Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel and Convention Center.


Valued at $110

Family Photo Session item
Family Photo Session
$150

Starting bid

Full Family Photo Session by My Story Keeper
Photography

Includes:

30 minute Professional Session

Choose between Family or Senior Portraits



Valued at $350

Wine Walk. Wine & Food Week, October 2026 item
Wine Walk. Wine & Food Week, October 2026
$50

Starting bid

General admission entry for 2 people to Wine Walk presented by HEB


Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026. 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Check-in at the Woodlands Resort and Conference Center.


Valued at $158

Berne-Doodle puppy item
Berne-Doodle puppy
$350

Starting bid

Snuggles, the female Berne-Doodle puppy! Born 2/1/2026. Mom is 27 lbs., Dad is 62 lbs. Will be ready for her new family on Good Friday, 4/3/26.



Value: Priceless!

Beat the Bomb - Houston Mission Experience item
Beat the Bomb - Houston Mission Experience
$75

Starting bid

Step into real-life video games to Beat the Bomb!


In the Paint, Foam or Slime Mission Experience, you team of up to 6 players will gear up in hazmat suits and advance through 5 hi-tech video game rooms, including a Laser Maze, to earn time on the bomb clock. You'll use that time in the 5th and final room to disarm a Paint Bomb, Foam Bomb or a Slime Bomb, or else...GET BLASTED!


Good for a 1-hour session

Minimum 4 people/Maximum 6

Ages 8 and up


Valued at: $300

Main Street Theater Auction Item item
Main Street Theater Auction Item
$50

Starting bid

Certificate for 2 tickets to any One MainStage performance at Main Street Theater


Good for any seat.


Not good for special events.


Valued at: $128

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