Challenge Golf Association

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Challenge Golf Association

About this event

Knoxville CGA Chapter Challenge - Shootout at Williams Creek - April 16, 2026

2351 Dandridge Ave

Knoxville, TN 37915, USA

SINGLE
Free

Use this if you are registering as a Single and we will pair you with a partner.

2-SOME
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please enter all your contact info so we can contact you in case of weather cancellation.

Waitlist
Free

Sorry but registration for this event is already full (Everybody loves FREE golf! :) Feel free to sign up on our waitlist and if we have any cancellations for this event we'll let you know and/or notify you of our next event. Thank you for your interest in Challenge Golf!

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