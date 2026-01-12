Knoxville Fields and Future Inc.

Knoxville Fields and Future Inc.

Knoxville Fields and Future's Store

4x8 Brick item
4x8 Brick
$100

Clay Fundraising brick for the Knoxville Fields and Future baseball field fundraiser.
3 lines of lettering, 16 character limit per line, each space counts as 1 character.

8x8 Brick (BIGGER) item
8x8 Brick (BIGGER)
$200

Clay Fundraising brick for the Knoxville Fields and Future baseball field fundraiser.

6 lines of lettering, 16 character limit, each space counts as 1 character

12x10 Black Granite Marker item
12x10 Black Granite Marker
$500

Custom laser etching of pictures or business logos available and priced individually at time of purchase. We will reach out to you or you can reach out by email [email protected]

Add a donation for Knoxville Fields and Future Inc.

$

