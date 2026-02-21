Kappa Omega Alpha

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Kappa Omega Alpha

About this shop

KOA 2026 Merch

KOA '26 Terrapin T-shirt (Away Weekend Shirt) item
KOA '26 Terrapin T-shirt (Away Weekend Shirt) item
KOA '26 Terrapin T-shirt (Away Weekend Shirt) item
KOA '26 Terrapin T-shirt (Away Weekend Shirt)
$16

Gildan 5000 Heavy 100% Cotton


Color: Natural (Tan)


Comes with 2 KOA stickers (1 limited edition legacy sticker)

Sweatpants item
Sweatpants item
Sweatpants
$22

Port & Co Fleece Sweatpants


Color: Black


Comes with 2 KOA stickers (1 limited edition legacy sticker)

Crewneck item
Crewneck item
Crewneck
$22

Port & Co Essential Fleece Crewneck


Color: Black


Comes with 2 KOA stickers (1 limited edition legacy sticker)

Pullover item
Pullover item
Pullover
$22

Port & Co Essential Fleece Pullover


Color: Black


Comes with 2 KOA stickers (1 limited edition legacy sticker)

KOA Quarter zip item
KOA Quarter zip item
KOA Quarter zip
$32

995M Jerzees Nublend Adult Quarter-Zip Cadet Collar Sweatshirt


Color: Ash (Grey)


Embroidered


Comes with 2 KOA stickers (1 limited edition legacy sticker)


Please note vendor has limited order size of 6 (if we do not reach this order size you will be refunded)


Baseball cap item
Baseball cap item
Baseball cap
$20

KOA Baseball Cap. VC300 Valucap Bio-Washed Cap. Embroidered.


Color: Maroon


Please note vendor has limited order size of 6 (if we do not reach this order size you will be refunded)

"Pi-rate" Bucket Hat item
"Pi-rate" Bucket Hat item
"Pi-rate" Bucket Hat
$20

Nautical themed bucket hat. 2050 Sportsman Bucket Cap. Embroidered


Color: Black


Please note vendor has limited order size of 6 (if we do not reach this order size you will be refunded)

KOA DC Mug item
KOA DC Mug item
KOA DC Mug
$10

11oz Mug. Dishwasher and Microwave Safe.

KOA Spirit Pennant Flag item
KOA Spirit Pennant Flag
$16

12x18 Inches


Please note vendor has limited order size of 6 (if we do not reach this order size you will be refunded)

KOAtion Large Flag item
KOAtion Large Flag
$34

Single sided. 3ftx5ft. Four corner grommets.

Shipping (US only)
$8

MEMBERS DO NOT PURCHASE SHIPPING, PLEASE PICK UP AT CHAPTER.


We ship anywhere in the continental United States for an $8 flat fee. Faculty and alumni in the College Park area may pick up locally. We will reach out to arrange pick up time and location.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!