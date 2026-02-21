KOA 2026 Merch

Offered by
About this shop
Gildan 5000 Heavy 100% Cotton
Color: Natural (Tan)
Comes with 2 KOA stickers (1 limited edition legacy sticker)
Port & Co Fleece Sweatpants
Color: Black
Comes with 2 KOA stickers (1 limited edition legacy sticker)
Port & Co Essential Fleece Crewneck
Color: Black
Comes with 2 KOA stickers (1 limited edition legacy sticker)
Port & Co Essential Fleece Pullover
Color: Black
Comes with 2 KOA stickers (1 limited edition legacy sticker)
995M Jerzees Nublend Adult Quarter-Zip Cadet Collar Sweatshirt
Color: Ash (Grey)
Embroidered
Comes with 2 KOA stickers (1 limited edition legacy sticker)
Please note vendor has limited order size of 6 (if we do not reach this order size you will be refunded)
KOA Baseball Cap. VC300 Valucap Bio-Washed Cap. Embroidered.
Color: Maroon
Please note vendor has limited order size of 6 (if we do not reach this order size you will be refunded)
Nautical themed bucket hat. 2050 Sportsman Bucket Cap. Embroidered
Color: Black
Please note vendor has limited order size of 6 (if we do not reach this order size you will be refunded)
11oz Mug. Dishwasher and Microwave Safe.
12x18 Inches
Please note vendor has limited order size of 6 (if we do not reach this order size you will be refunded)
Single sided. 3ftx5ft. Four corner grommets.
MEMBERS DO NOT PURCHASE SHIPPING, PLEASE PICK UP AT CHAPTER.
We ship anywhere in the continental United States for an $8 flat fee. Faculty and alumni in the College Park area may pick up locally. We will reach out to arrange pick up time and location.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!