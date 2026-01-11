Hosted by

Families School Community Association

About this event

SCDC: KOA Camping - Registration Payment

111 N 2nd Ave

Chula Vista, CA 91910, USA

Camp Registration Payment
Pay what you can

This payment page is for campers who have already completed the registration form.


HOW TO PAY:

1. Click the yellow “+ Add” button next to Camp Registration Payment.

2. Enter the TOTAL AMOUNT due based on your registration.

(Example: If your total is $240, type 240.)

3. Click Checkout and complete payment.


Important: Zeffy may show an optional contribution. To avoid the extra fee, click “Other” and enter $0, then continue checkout.


IMPORTANT:

• This is a “Pay What You Can” payment.

• You must manually enter your correct total.

• Payment is required to confirm your reservation.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!