SCDC: KOA Camping - Registration Payment

This payment page is for campers who have already completed the registration form.





HOW TO PAY:

1. Click the yellow “+ Add” button next to Camp Registration Payment.

2. Enter the TOTAL AMOUNT due based on your registration.

(Example: If your total is $240, type 240.)

3. Click Checkout and complete payment.





Important: Zeffy may show an optional contribution. To avoid the extra fee, click “Other” and enter $0, then continue checkout.





IMPORTANT:

• This is a “Pay What You Can” payment.

• You must manually enter your correct total.

• Payment is required to confirm your reservation.