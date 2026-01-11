SCDC: KOA Camping - Registration Payment

Hosted by
This payment page is for campers who have already completed the registration form.
HOW TO PAY:
1. Click the yellow “+ Add” button next to Camp Registration Payment.
2. Enter the TOTAL AMOUNT due based on your registration.
(Example: If your total is $240, type 240.)
3. Click Checkout and complete payment.
Important: Zeffy may show an optional contribution. To avoid the extra fee, click “Other” and enter $0, then continue checkout.
IMPORTANT:
• This is a “Pay What You Can” payment.
• You must manually enter your correct total.
• Payment is required to confirm your reservation.
