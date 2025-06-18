Offered by

Kode Blvck The Redevelopment Brand Inc

About the memberships

Kode Blvck Inc Membership

Silver Membership
Free

Valid for one year

Silver memberships are to support our organization overall goal of community engagement and inclusion.

Gold Membership
$9.99

Valid for one year

Gold memberships supports adolescents, youth, and teen development programs that includes a safe space and environment, mental health related education, discussions, workshops and resources to continue to navigate there journey.

100% of proceeds go towards funding community programs.

Diamond Membership
$19.99

Valid for one year

Diamond memberships support Youth Ambassadors in their efforts to improve their lives, skills, and community.

100% of proceeds go towards funding after school development programs.

