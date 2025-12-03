Kodiak Mountain Series Bib Auction

Like you, I appreciate the good things in life, especially community. Kodiak is a special community and the trick to getting the most of the Kodiak experience is to listen to our public radio station, KMXT. With its talented, thoughtful, and dedicated staff, its quality news services and programming, and clear commitment to keeping locals informed, KMXT keeps the unity in our community, giving us reason to tune in, stay tuned in, and to get involved. It keeps us up to date on happenings near and far, from multiple perspectives, including timely updates when the tsunami sirens sound. KMXT serves a critical role in our community and relies on donations to fund its operations. To that end, I would like to pledge the proceeds from this bib to KMXT to ensure that it continues to thrive and provide for Kodiak.