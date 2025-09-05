Kody Gilpin Charity Auction

Protect your ride in style with this UltraGard Black/Charcoal Classic Cover, designed for multiple motorcycles including full-size touring bikes. Built for durability and convenience, this premium cover shields your bike from the elements and keeps it looking its best, whether you’re on the road or parked at home.

Features:

Tailor-fit design for the natural stance of your motorcycle

Water-resistant polyurethane-coated polyester protects against weather, dirt, and pollution

UV-stabilized to extend fabric life and reduce sun fading

Scorch-resistant heat shield protects against hot exhaust pipes — safe to cover immediately after riding

Double-stitched, four-fold interlocking seams for maximum durability and watertight closure

SoftTek windshield liner prevents scratching

Large rust-proof grommets to prevent tearing

Elastic hem and bungee cords ensure a snug, custom fit

High-visibility reflective logo for added safety while parked

Compact storage pouch included for easy transport

Backed by a 5-year warranty

Included Items:

(1) Classic UltraGard cover with elastic hem

(2) Bungee tie cords with (1) rubber-coated hook

(1) Storage pouch

Thank you to Dennis Kirk for this generous donation!