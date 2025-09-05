Kody Gilpin Charity Auction

Hosted by
✨ One-Night Getaway & Free Parking at the Historic Kahler Grand Hotel ✨
Step into comfort and timeless elegance with this exclusive 1-night stay at the Kahler Grand Hotel, located in the heart of downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Whether you're planning a romantic evening, a relaxing solo retreat, or a special gift, this stay offers a perfect blend of charm, convenience, and comfort.
🏨 About the Kahler Grand Hotel:
A Rochester icon since 1921, the Kahler Grand seamlessly blends historic character with modern amenities. Nestled just steps away from the Mayo Clinic and downtown shopping and dining, it’s the ideal destination for both relaxation and exploration.
🛏️ Your Stay Includes:
One-night stay in a well-appointed guest room
Access to on-site amenities including the indoor pool and fitness center
Complimentary Wi-Fi
Unbeatable proximity to the Mayo Clinic, Peace Plaza, and downtown attractions
🎁 Whether you're a visitor, a Mayo patient companion, or a local looking for a luxurious staycation, the Kahler Grand is your home away from home.
Valued at: $350 | No blackout dates unless otherwise noted | Subject to availability | Expires 2026
Universal Fitment on any Motorcycle, ATV, UTV or Jetski with Handlebar, Mirror Mount or Flat Surface Mount Options Complete Waterproof Stereo System Including 2 Channel Amp and 2 1/2" Speakers
Designed to Play Your Music on the Go with Universal 3.5mm Aux Input for Your IPhone,MP3 or other Devices
Volume Control Mounts to Handlebar Allowing Easy Access in Reach E-Mark and FCC Certified
Thank you Dennis Kirk
Dennis Kirk Inc. Black Helmet Bag
Thank you Dennis Kirk
Protect your ride in style with this UltraGard Black/Charcoal Classic Cover, designed for multiple motorcycles including full-size touring bikes. Built for durability and convenience, this premium cover shields your bike from the elements and keeps it looking its best, whether you’re on the road or parked at home.
Features:
Included Items:
Thank you to Dennis Kirk for this generous donation!
Keep your vehicle running smoothly with a $100 gift voucher to Northgate Imports, Rochester’s trusted source for quality auto service and parts. Whether you need an oil change, new filters, or expert maintenance, Northgate Imports provides top-notch service you can count on.
Details:
Support a local business while keeping your vehicle in top shape. Don’t miss out — place your bid today!
Thank you to Northgate Imports for this generous donation!
🏍️ $100 Hogworkz Gift Card – Brand New! 🏍️
Rev Up Your Ride – Upgrade with Style!
Upgrade your bike with quality parts and accessories from Hogworkz – trusted by Harley-Davidson riders everywhere.
🔧 What's Included:
1x Hogworkz Digital Gift Card
Value: $100 USD
Delivered via email within 24 hours of auction end
No expiration date – use it whenever you're ready.
Thank you Hogworkz
“CLASSIC” CTM WINDSHIELD BANNER
CTM Baseball Cap
CTM Lanyard
not photographed:
small sticker applicator/squeegee
Who said common traffic was a bad thing?
Stand alongside the millions of others who proudly represent their common traffic builds with this “Common Traffic Mafia” Windshield Banner.
**Refer to instructions video on Common Traffic Mafia YouTube page to ensure proper installation, returns/refunds will only be issued for manufacturer defect, not install error.**
High-Quality Vinyl
UV-proof
Water-proof
Trademarked “Common Traffic Mafia” lettering
26.77 inches x 6.91 inches
1x Windshield Banner
1x High-Quality Woven Lanyard
Trademarked “Common Traffic Mafia” & “CTM” lettering
Detachable metal/chrome buckle
High quality matte black clip
Reinforced stitching
Stand alongside the millions of others who proudly represent their common traffic builds with this “Common Traffic Mafia Parking Only” sign.
Full Aluminum Street Sign
Trademarked “Common Traffic Mafia” lettering
Fully embossed design/lettering
19 inches x 13 inches
Two pre-drilled holes for easy mounting
Turn heads with this bold Throttle Addiction combo! Includes a comfortable XL T-shirt and a stylish black snapback hat—perfect for riders who live life wide open.
Thank you Throttle Addiction
35 in wide x 23 in tall
Thank you Chop Cult
Show your style with this premium Feuling Brand bundle! Includes a comfortable XXL Feuling T-shirt and a sleek snapback hat—perfect for any motorcycle enthusiast or fan of the brand.
Thank you Feuling
Show your style with this premium Feuling Brand bundle! Includes a comfortable XL Feuling T-shirt and a sleek snapback hat—perfect for any motorcycle enthusiast or fan of the brand.
Thank you Feuling
Show your style with this premium Feuling Brand bundle! Includes a comfortable Medium Feuling T-shirt and a sleek snapback hat—perfect for any motorcycle enthusiast or fan of the brand.
Thank you Feuling
Show your style with this premium Feuling Brand bundle! Includes a comfortable Medium Feuling T-shirt and a sleek snapback hat—perfect for any motorcycle enthusiast or fan of the brand. PLUS a 7x2.5 FABRIC BANNER w/rivets
Thank you Feuling
Keep your ride running smoothly with an oil change from Rochester Ford. Whether you’re hitting the open road or just running errands, this service will help keep your engine in top shape.
Thank you for Rochester Ford
Enjoy a delicious meal at Charlie’s Eatery & Pub, a Rochester favorite known for hearty breakfasts, classic comfort food, and friendly service. Perfect for a casual night out or a weekend brunch.
Thank you Charlie's
Starting bid
