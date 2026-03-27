Hosted by

Sacred Heart Council No 6525

About this event

KofC 6525 Golf Tournament

192 State Rte W

Elsberry, MO 63343, USA

Single Golfer
$100

Enjoy a fun round of golf with pre golf Lunch, beverages throughout, and a dinner to follow.

Foursome
$400

Enjoy a fun round of golf with pre golf Lunch, beverages throughout, and a dinner to follow.

Hole Sponsor
$100

Your Business prominently displayed as a sponsor of one of the 18 holes on the course.

Gold Sponsor
$500

Your Business prominently displayed as a sponsor of one of the 18 holes on the course, special recognition as a gold sponsor, and a foursome in the tournament.

Add a donation for Sacred Heart Council No 6525

$

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