KofC 6525 Golf Tournament

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About this event
Enjoy a fun round of golf with pre golf Lunch, beverages throughout, and a dinner to follow.
Enjoy a fun round of golf with pre golf Lunch, beverages throughout, and a dinner to follow.
Your Business prominently displayed as a sponsor of one of the 18 holes on the course.
Your Business prominently displayed as a sponsor of one of the 18 holes on the course, special recognition as a gold sponsor, and a foursome in the tournament.
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