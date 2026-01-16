KOGS 2026 Spring Purse Bingo

About this event
A reserved table for 8 guests. Includes a floral centrepiece to keep for the table purchaser!
Includes
20 Games of Bingo
Dinner
1 Drink ticket (1 ticket per guest)
Packet of all bingo cards for each guest will be given to table purchaser at check in.
Sponsorship Table for 8 guests. Reserved priority seating. Includes a floral centrepiece to keep for the table purchaser!
Also includes a KOGS t-shirt (special addition for event)
Includes (per guest)
20 Games of Bingo
Dinner
1 Drink ticket (1 ticket per guest)
Packet of all bingo cards for each guest will be given to table purchaser at check in.
One general admission ticket. No reserved seating.
Includes
20 Games of Bingo
Dinner
1 Drink ticket (1 ticket per guest)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!