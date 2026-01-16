Keeping Our Girls Safe

Hosted by

Keeping Our Girls Safe

About this event

KOGS 2026 Spring Purse Bingo

6530 Angola Rd

Holland, OH 43528, USA

Reserved Table of 8
$540

A reserved table for 8 guests. Includes a floral centrepiece to keep for the table purchaser!


Includes

20 Games of Bingo

Dinner

1 Drink ticket (1 ticket per guest)

Packet of all bingo cards for each guest will be given to table purchaser at check in.

Sponsorship Table
$1,200

Sponsorship Table for 8 guests. Reserved priority seating. Includes a floral centrepiece to keep for the table purchaser!

Also includes a KOGS t-shirt (special addition for event)


Includes (per guest)

20 Games of Bingo

Dinner

1 Drink ticket (1 ticket per guest)

Packet of all bingo cards for each guest will be given to table purchaser at check in.

General Admission
$65

One general admission ticket. No reserved seating.


Includes

20 Games of Bingo

Dinner

1 Drink ticket (1 ticket per guest)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!