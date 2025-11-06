Kokeb Eritrean Sports Club's Memberships

Annual Membership – $240/year

Experience the full benefits of KOKEB Sports Club with our annual plan. This one-time membership ensures uninterrupted access to all programs, leagues, and events while supporting our mission to promote health, teamwork, and cultural pride through sport.

Benefits include:

Priority registration for tournaments and leagues

Complimentary access to annual club events

Member-exclusive discounts and recognition opportunities

The pride of helping grow our shared sports community

One membership. One purpose. One community—stronger together all year long.