Kokeb Eritrean Sports Club's Memberships

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Experience the full benefits of KOKEB Sports Club with our annual plan. This one-time membership ensures uninterrupted access to all programs, leagues, and events while supporting our mission to promote health, teamwork, and cultural pride through sport.
Benefits include:
One membership. One purpose. One community—stronger together all year long.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Join the KOKEB family with a flexible monthly plan designed to make participation accessible for everyone. Your monthly contribution supports youth training, adult leagues, equipment, and community programs that bring players together.
Benefits include:
Stay active, connected, and part of something bigger—month by month.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing