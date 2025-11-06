Kokeb Eritrean Sports Club's Memberships

Annual Membership
$240

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Annual Membership – $240/year

Experience the full benefits of KOKEB Sports Club with our annual plan. This one-time membership ensures uninterrupted access to all programs, leagues, and events while supporting our mission to promote health, teamwork, and cultural pride through sport.

Benefits include:

  • Priority registration for tournaments and leagues
  • Complimentary access to annual club events
  • Member-exclusive discounts and recognition opportunities
  • The pride of helping grow our shared sports community

One membership. One purpose. One community—stronger together all year long.

Monthly Membership
$20

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

Monthly Membership – $20/month

Join the KOKEB family with a flexible monthly plan designed to make participation accessible for everyone. Your monthly contribution supports youth training, adult leagues, equipment, and community programs that bring players together.

Benefits include:

  • Access to all club activities and tournaments
  • Exclusive training sessions and player development opportunities
  • Discounts on KOKEB merchandise and event entries
  • Voting rights and involvement in club initiatives

Stay active, connected, and part of something bigger—month by month.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing