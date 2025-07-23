Kol B'Seder Concert

Hosted by
About this event
All ticket tiers include the same access. The different prices are simply an opportunity for those who wish to contribute more to help support the event. Proceeds to benefit the Camp Scholarship Funds for URJ Eisner Camp and URJ Crane Lake Camp.
Those who purchase the Sponsor level ticket will be acknowledged in the concert program. The camp scholarship funds will be notified of your donation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!