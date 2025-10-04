Komedy Magik Night! - Sponsorships & Advertisements

Hosted by
About this event
Advertise in the Komedy Magik Night program book.
Ad designs must be submitted to [email protected] as pdf.jpg or .tif files.
Advertise in the Komedy Magik Night program book.
Ad designs must be submitted to [email protected] as pdf.jpg or .tif files.
Advertise in the Komedy Magik Night program book.
Ad designs must be submitted to [email protected] as pdf.jpg or .tif files.
Advertise in the Komedy Magik Night program book.
Ad designs must be submitted to [email protected] as pdf.jpg or .tif files.
Advertise in the Komedy Magik Night program book.
Ad designs must be submitted to [email protected] as pdf.jpg or .tif files.
Advertise in the Komedy Magik Night program book.
Ad designs must be submitted to [email protected] as pdf.jpg or .tif files.
*8 event tickets with VIP, front and center reserved seating.
*Name on all publicity with special recognition as a major sponsor.
*Company's banner displayed.
*Prominent full-page color ad in program book (inside cover)
*1-Year Kiwanis Corporate Sponsorship with additional perks.
Ad designs must be submitted to [email protected] as pdf.jpg or .tif files.
*6 event tickets with VIP reserved seating.
*Name on all publicity.
*Special recognition on sponsor board.
* Full page Color add on program book.
* 1-Year Kiwanis Corporate Sponsorship with additional perks.
Ad designs must be submitted to [email protected] as pdf.jpg or .tif files.
*4 event tickets with reserved seating.
*Name on all publicity.
*Special recognition on sponsor board
*half page Color add on program book.
Ad designs must be submitted to [email protected] as pdf.jpg or .tif files.
*2 event tickets with reserved seating.
*Name on all publicity.
*Special recognition on sponsor board
*Half page B&W add on program book.
Ad designs must be submitted to [email protected] as pdf.jpg or .tif files.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!