Komedy Magik Night! - Sponsorships & Advertisements

350 High Hill Rd

Wallingford, CT 06492, USA

Business card / "Shout Out" - Black & White item
Business card / "Shout Out" - Black & White
$50

Advertise in the Komedy Magik Night program book.


Ad designs must be submitted to [email protected] as pdf.jpg or .tif files.

Business card / "Shout Out" - Color item
Business card / "Shout Out" - Color
$60

Advertise in the Komedy Magik Night program book.


Half page - Black & White item
Half page - Black & White
$85

Advertise in the Komedy Magik Night program book.


Half Page - Color item
Half Page - Color
$100

Advertise in the Komedy Magik Night program book.


Full Page - Black & White item
Full Page - Black & White
$150

Advertise in the Komedy Magik Night program book.


Full Page - Color item
Full Page - Color
$175

Advertise in the Komedy Magik Night program book.


Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$3,000

*8 event tickets with VIP, front and center reserved seating.

*Name on all publicity with special recognition as a major sponsor.

*Company's banner displayed.

*Prominent full-page color ad in program book (inside cover)

*1-Year Kiwanis Corporate Sponsorship with additional perks.


Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$2,000

*6 event tickets with VIP reserved seating.

*Name on all publicity.

*Special recognition on sponsor board.

* Full page Color add on program book.

* 1-Year Kiwanis Corporate Sponsorship with additional perks.


Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$1,000

*4 event tickets with reserved seating.

*Name on all publicity.

*Special recognition on sponsor board

*half page Color add on program book.


Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$500

*2 event tickets with reserved seating.

*Name on all publicity.

*Special recognition on sponsor board

*Half page B&W add on program book.


