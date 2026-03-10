Komite Ayiti's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until May 28, 2027
This membership option is for those who are leaders, entrepreneurs, and managers.
As an Entrepreneur membership, you will enjoy:
*Member spotlight post on our social media.
*Online members directory enrollment to promote your brand.
*Entrepreneur members-only dinner.
*20% off Komite Ayiti ticketed event.
*Perks and discounts to local businesses.
*Being an integral part of Komite Ayiti's mission.
Valid until May 28, 2027
This membership is for those who want to contribute towards the mission of Komite Ayiti while enjoying nice-to-have perks!
As a Friend, you will enjoy:
*10% off Komite Ayiti ticketed event.
*Komite Ayiti swag bag/ goodie bag
*Perks and discounts to local businesses.
*Being an integral part of Komite Ayiti's mission.
Valid until May 28, 2027
This membership is for the student on a budget. Must sign up with school's student email.
As a student, you will enjoy:
*10% off Komite Ayiti ticketed event.
*Perks and discounts to local businesses.
*Being an integral part of Komite Ayiti's mission.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!