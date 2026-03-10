Komite Ayiti

Offered by

Komite Ayiti

About the memberships

Komite Ayiti's Memberships

The Entrepreneur
$75

Valid until May 28, 2027

This membership option is for those who are leaders, entrepreneurs, and managers.


As an Entrepreneur membership, you will enjoy:


*Member spotlight post on our social media.


*Online members directory enrollment to promote your brand.


*Entrepreneur members-only dinner.


*20% off Komite Ayiti ticketed event.


*Perks and discounts to local businesses.


*Being an integral part of Komite Ayiti's mission.

The Friend
$55

Valid until May 28, 2027

This membership is for those who want to contribute towards the mission of Komite Ayiti while enjoying nice-to-have perks!


As a Friend, you will enjoy:



*10% off Komite Ayiti ticketed event.


*Komite Ayiti swag bag/ goodie bag


*Perks and discounts to local businesses.


*Being an integral part of Komite Ayiti's mission.


The Student
$40

Valid until May 28, 2027

This membership is for the student on a budget. Must sign up with school's student email.


As a student, you will enjoy:


*10% off Komite Ayiti ticketed event.


*Perks and discounts to local businesses.


*Being an integral part of Komite Ayiti's mission.

Add a donation for Komite Ayiti

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!