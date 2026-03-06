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Kootenai Kats Cat Club

About this event

Kootenai Kats Cat Club Presents "Cats Gone Coastal!" US Summary Sheet

415 1st Ave

Seaside, OR 97138, USA

Front of Show Hall benching (Non-handicapped)
$15
Grooming Space
$45
Printed Catalog
$25
Quarter Page Ad
$25
Half Page Ad
$50
Full Page Ad
$100
1 Cat in 1 Double Space
$135

Two Day Entry

2 Cats in 1 Double Space
$190

Two Day Entry

2 Cats in 2 Double Spaces
$210

Two Day Entry

3 Cats in 2 Double Spaces
$255

Two Day Entry

3 Cats in 3 Double Spaces
$300

Two Day Entry

4 Cats in 2 Double Spaces
$330

Two Day Entry

1 Cat in 1 Double Space
$80

One Day Entry

2 Cats in 1 Double Space
$120

One Day Entry

2 Cats in 2 Double Spaces
$130

One Day Entry

3 Cats in 2 Double Spaces
$150

One Day Entry

3 Cats in 3 Double Spaces
$190

One Day Entry

4 Cats in 3 Double Spaces
$215

One Day Entry

One Ring Sponsor
$25

Features your name or cattery for the judge of your choice, 1/4 page ad in catalog. Please let the entry clerk know which ring you are sponsoring. [email protected]

All Ring Sponsorship
$125

Features your name or cattery for the all rings, 1/4 page ad in catalog. Please let the entry clerk know which ring you are sponsoring. [email protected]

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