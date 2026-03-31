Kootenai Kats Cat Club Presents "Cats Gone Coastal!" Canadian Summary

About this event
Two Day Entry
Two Day Entry
Two Day Entry
Two Day Entry
Two Day Entry
Two Day Entry
One Day Entry
One Day Entry
One Day Entry
One Day Entry
One Day Entry
One Day Entry
Features your name or cattery for the judge of your choice, 1/4 page ad in catalog. Please let the entry clerk know which ring you are sponsoring. [email protected]
Features your name or cattery for the all rings, 1/4 page ad in catalog. Please let the entry clerk know which ring you are sponsoring. [email protected]
Features your name or cattery for the Hospitality table, 1/4 page ad in catalog. Please let the entry clerk know which ring you are sponsoring. [email protected]
Features your name or cattery for the Junior Exhibitor ring, 1/4 page ad in catalog. Please let the entry clerk know which ring you are sponsoring. [email protected]
Your own time block with a judge to receive a written personalized evaluation of your cat.
Use of a club cage. This includes setup of the cage in your benching area and tear down.
$
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