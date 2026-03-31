Hosted by

Kootenai Kats Cat Club

About this event

Kootenai Kats Cat Club Presents "Cats Gone Coastal!" Canadian Summary

415 1st Ave

Seaside, OR 97138, USA

Front of Show Hall benching (Non-handicapped)
$15
Grooming Space
$45
Printed Catalog
$25
Quarter Page Ad
$25
Half Page Ad
$50
Full Page Ad
$100
1 Cat in 1 Double Space
$114.75

Two Day Entry

2 Cats in 1 Double Space
$161.50

Two Day Entry

2 Cats in 2 Double Spaces
$178.50

Two Day Entry

3 Cats in 2 Double Spaces
$216.75

Two Day Entry

3 Cats in 3 Double Spaces
$255

Two Day Entry

4 Cats in 2 Double Spaces
$280.50

Two Day Entry

1 Cat in 1 Double Space
$68

One Day Entry

2 Cats in 1 Double Space
$102

One Day Entry

2 Cats in 2 Double Spaces
$110.50

One Day Entry

3 Cats in 2 Double Spaces
$127.50

One Day Entry

3 Cats in 3 Double Spaces
$161.50

One Day Entry

4 Cats in 3 Double Spaces
$182.75

One Day Entry

One Ring Sponsor
$25

Features your name or cattery for the judge of your choice, 1/4 page ad in catalog. Please let the entry clerk know which ring you are sponsoring. [email protected]

All Ring Sponsorship
$125

Features your name or cattery for the all rings, 1/4 page ad in catalog. Please let the entry clerk know which ring you are sponsoring. [email protected]

Hospitality Sponsor
$25

Features your name or cattery for the Hospitality table, 1/4 page ad in catalog. Please let the entry clerk know which ring you are sponsoring. [email protected]

Junior Exhibitor Sponsor
$25

Features your name or cattery for the Junior Exhibitor ring, 1/4 page ad in catalog. Please let the entry clerk know which ring you are sponsoring. [email protected]

Traditional Ring
$25

Your own time block with a judge to receive a written personalized evaluation of your cat.

Borrow Club Cage
$5

Use of a club cage. This includes setup of the cage in your benching area and tear down.

Add a donation for Kootenai Kats Cat Club

$

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