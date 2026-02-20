Kora Kares for Kids BBQ Competition

About this event
KCBS Masters Sunday
Includes 2-3 racks of ribs.
1/2 goes to the prize pool, 1/2 goes to the hospital.
The team will donate the remaining to the rib auction.
This Kids Q is the most magical BBQ in all the barbecue land.
Team agrees to pay for Hospital Kids Q ingredients if selected.
Please support us, 100% this event goes to Shriners Children's.
1:00 pm- 7:00pm Arrival NO Early Arrival
11:00 am Departure NO LATER Monday.
Sizes range from Small to 5x. Unisex sizing.
$
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