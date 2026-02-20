Kora Shriners

Hosted by

Kora Shriners

About this event

Kora Kares for Kids BBQ Competition

291 S Hiram Rd

Hiram, ME 04041, USA

KCBS 4 Meat Masters
$400

KCBS Masters Sunday

KCBS One Meat Rib Contest
$150

Includes 2-3 racks of ribs.
1/2 goes to the prize pool, 1/2 goes to the hospital.
The team will donate the remaining to the rib auction.

Kids Q ~ Anything Maple Syrup
$10

This Kids Q is the most magical BBQ in all the barbecue land.



Kids Q Mentor
Free

Team agrees to pay for Hospital Kids Q ingredients if selected.

Peoples Choice
Free

Please support us, 100% this event goes to Shriners Children's.

Camping Thursday Evening
$30

1:00 pm- 7:00pm Arrival NO Early Arrival

Camping Sunday Evening
$30

11:00 am Departure NO LATER Monday.

Event T-Shirt
$25

Sizes range from Small to 5x. Unisex sizing.

Add a donation for Kora Shriners

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!