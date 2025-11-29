Korah Kids Give To Live 2025 Fundraiser - Silent Auction

Hosted by
Driven by a comfort, island-vibe lifestyle, Cariloha joins the style of the Caribbean with the spirit of Aloha to help customers Sleep, Live, and Feel Every Day Like They Do on Vacation™ through their luxuriously soft bedding, bath, and apparel made from sustainable bamboo.
Includes:
King Resort Sheet Set $299
Bath Towel Set $59
Waffle Knit Robe $109
Softy Socks $35
This handcrafted wooden drafting table features a spacious 23½” x 35½” birch tabletop with a built-in pencil ledge, adjustable height (29½”–37½”) and tilt (flat to 45°) to suit both kids and adults. Made from solid pinewood with a sturdy cross-support design, it offers a wobble-free workspace, while the included adjustable German Beech stool fits perfectly in small spaces. Ideal for drawing, drafting, or as a versatile standing desk, this set combines functionality, durability, and timeless style.
Heycool Neck and Back Cordless Massager: designed to melt away tension with deep, kneading Shiatsu massage and optional soothing heat. With two adjustable heat levels and a cordless design that lasts up to 70 minutes on a single charge, it offers comfort and convenience wherever you are. Lightweight and compact, it features both handheld and strap-wearing options to suit any preference or setting. FSA/HSA eligible, this massager brings effortless relief and everyday wellness into your routine - $50 Value
Ashibar Spa 50 Minute Massage: 50-minute introductory massage session with an experienced licensed Massage Therapist for just $65.45. Choose from the following styles of massage: Deep Tissue, Swedish, Ashiatsu, Gua-Sha, Thai, Thai Abdominal, or Sports Massage - $70 Value
Enjoy a One-Month Membership to StretchLab St. George, where personalized, assisted stretching helps improve flexibility, mobility, and overall wellness. Members work one-on-one with certified Flexologists who tailor each session to your body’s needs—whether you’re aiming to ease tension, enhance athletic performance, or simply feel better day-to-day. This membership offers a supportive, professional environment designed to help you move more freely and live more comfortably.
Enjoy this Premium Stanley Adventure Bundle, packed with high-quality essentials designed for everyday use, travel, and outdoor adventures. This set includes a durable backpack cooler, two leak-proof Pro Tour Quenchers, two mugs, a lunchbox, and a food jar—everything you need to keep meals and drinks organized, fresh, and ready on the go. With Stanley’s signature performance and reliability, this bundle offers convenience, versatility, and long-lasting quality for any lifestyle.
A free cartilage piercing or a lobe pair done by daydream piercing! Jewelry + aftercare included! Sara is a licensed body artist who uses single use hollow needles with implant grade titanium earrings.
Nestled in Duck Creek Village, this rustic 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom cabin provides a cozy atmosphere and convenient location — perfect for your next adventure! Immerse yourself in the tranquility of nature with nearby attractions, like Zion National Park and Bryce Canyon National Park, just a short drive away. Enjoy the all-season fun of fishing, snowmobiling, skiing, and 100s of miles of ATV/UTV trails. Cozy up by the wood-burning stove or gather around the fire pit for a night under the stars.
This pendant is made of fine and sterling silver. The stone is Queen Conch shell, inspired by the little girl with the pink shoes. It hangs from an 18” delicate rolo chain in sterling silver. Audra Thompson is the creative force behind Dandelion Wishes Studios, where craftsmanship meets artistry in one-of-a-kind jewelry. With a deep passion for natural stones, intricate metalwork, and storytelling through design, Audra handcrafts each piece with care, ensuring that no two are alike.
This paired Gabies blanket set includes a luxurious twin-sized cream-and-pink blanket and a coordinating cream, grey, and white picnic blanket — both handmade from natural cotton fabrics and dyes.
Gabies is a mission-driven startup in Addis Ababa that empowers Ethiopian weavers from marginalized communities, providing dignified employment and helping shift societal attitudes toward their craft. With every blanket sold, Gabies donates one to individuals living in the coldest parts of Addis Ababa.
These full-grain leather and premium black and white world map fabric passport wallets are the perfect combination of style, protection and convenience. They're made of full-grain leather and high quality fabric with durable stitching, providing superior durability and a timeless look. It features two large interior pockets for plenty of space to store all of your essentials. The interior also includes two card slots to keep your identification and credit cards safe and easy to access. Whether you are traveling across the world or just popping out, these passport wallets will keep your items safe and provide a stylish accessorizing option.
This beautiful three-piece set from Lila’s Products features a standard-sized backpack, a small zipper purse, and a matching makeup bag in rich chocolate brown. Lila’s Products is an Ethiopian social enterprise known for its handmade leather goods and jewelry crafted from recycled paper, clay, and repurposed bullet casings. Every leather piece is made from the highest-quality materials and reflects the company’s commitment to artistry, sustainability, and purpose.
This vibrant jewelry collection from the Adera Foundation includes two bright pink paper-bead bracelets, two pink and cream choker-style necklaces, and a coordinating white-and-gold set featuring a long necklace, a small pendant necklace, and a matching bracelet. Every piece is handcrafted in Ethiopia from recycled paper, creating uniquely textured beads—no two exactly alike. Adera’s mission empowers Ethiopian women by providing dignified work, income generation, and pathways to sustainable livelihoods for their families. Beautiful for layering or wearing on their own, these pieces bring meaningful impact and a pop of color to any wardrobe.
Gift basket with surprise assortment of Thread items.
