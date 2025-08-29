Korean Festival Mission Fundraiser - Food Voucher

A delicious taste of Korea in one box! Enjoy tender, marinated Korean BBQ beef (bulgogi) grilled to perfection, served with fluffy steamed rice, spicy-sour kimchi, and savory Korean dumplings (mandu). A perfect balance of sweet, savory, and spicy flavors—all in one hearty and satisfying meal.
Bold, flavorful, and packed with heat! This box features tender slices of Korean-style spicy pork (jeyuk bokkeum) marinated in a rich gochujang chili sauce and stir-fried to perfection. Served with fluffy steamed rice, tangy kimchi, and crispy Korean dumplings (mandu)—a delicious balance of spice, savor, and comfort.
A Korean Gourmet Box features tender beef or pork served with a variety of traditional side dishes (banchan), a comforting soup, and a fresh salad, offering a balanced and flavorful meal in one set.
Bibimbap is a popular Korean rice bowl dish topped with a colorful mix of seasoned vegetables, sliced meat (often beef), a fried egg, and spicy gochujang (red chili paste). The name means “mixed rice,” and it’s traditionally stirred together before eating, blending the flavors and textures into a hearty, balanced meal.
A popular Korean street food, a sweet, filled pancake fried until golden brown and crispy. Traditionally, it has a soft and chewy yeast-based dough wrapped around a warm, syrupy filling of brown sugar, cinnamon, and chopped nuts or seeds. Hotteok is especially popular during the cold winter months.
A classic Korean street food favorite! Chewy rice cakes simmered in a rich, sweet-and-spicy gochujang sauce, topped with fish cakes and vegetables. Bold in flavor, comforting in texture, and absolutely addictive—perfect for sharing or enjoying all to yourself!
Juicy, tender chicken pieces grilled on skewers and glazed with a sweet, smoky, and slightly spicy Korean sauce. Crispy on the outside, flavorful on the inside—these street food favorites are the perfect handheld bite to enjoy while you explore the festival!
Beverage - 16 oz Bottled Water
Beverage - 12 oz Soda
