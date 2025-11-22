NoCo Santa Squad

Kornhole 4 Kids Sponsorships

3740 Cleveland Ave

Wellington, CO 80549, USA

Bronze Sponsor
$100

Includes:

(1) 2 person Team, your supplied signage at event and game day and social media recognition

Silver Sponsor
$250

Includes:

(3) 2 person Teams, your supplied signage at event and game day recognition and multiple social media posts

Gold Sponsor
$500

Includes:

(6) 2 person Teams, your supplied signage at event, opportunity to provide your swag to participants and game day recognition and multiple social media posts

Diamond Sponsor
$750

Includes:

(10) 2 person Teams, your supplied signage at event, opportunity to set up vendor table and provide your swag to participants and game day recognition and multiple social media posts and speaking opportunity

