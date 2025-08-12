Korok Cultural Association's Memberships

Annual family membership
$60

Annual family membership
$60

  • Enjoy discounted tickets for special events
  • Participate free of charge in all enrichment programs, including K-Talks
  • Support a growing, vibrant Bengali cultural community!
Lifetime Membership
$550

Lifetime Membership
$550

Make a one-time payment and enjoy lifetime access—pay less than the cost of 10 years of annual membership and enjoy benefits forever.

Shikkhaloy Fee
$90

Shikkhaloy Fee
$90

  • Shikkhaloy fee for first enrolled child from a family unit. For each additional student registration from the same family contact Rajdeep Saha
  • Includes KCA membership benefits
Shikkhaloy Fee for Lifetime members
$35

Shikkhaloy Fee for Lifetime members
$35

Discounted Shikkhaloy fee for the first child enrolled from a Lifetime Member’s family.

For each additional student registration from the same family contact Rajdeep Saha

