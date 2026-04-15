KOS Cares Presents: Touchstone Talks- Strength and Softness

About this event
Enjoy Certified Life Coach, Kaylin Mark's Touchstone Talk about "The Strong Black Woman" syndrome and how we can relieve ourselves of this trope.
The "Pay what you can" option is available if you wish to support with a tax-deductible donation.
Your tax-deductible donation will help KOS Cares to provide additional programs for our community!
Saturday, May 30th 1 pm (Central)
Facilitated by Author and Licensed Counselor, Dr. Asha Gibson. She Will share how Black Women can embrace softness and fully hold space for our feminine energy to shine!
The "Pay what you can" option is available if you wish to support with a tax-deductible donation.
Your tax-deductible donation will help KOS Cares to provide additional programs for our community!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!