Kosher Duck Revolution

About this shop
Each Kosher Duck is a small ambassador of joy, Jewish pride, and connection. Whether gifted, shared, or placed somewhere meaningful, your duck helps spread mitzvahs that float.
This purchase supports our education, advocacy, and humanitarian work.
Bright blue duck with Shalom (שלום) and Jewish symbol detailing. Squeaks when pressed.
Three Kosher Ducks packaged together for gifting, sharing, or community use.
Perfect for Shabbat tables, care packages, or small events. Spread joy further while supporting AIC’s mission.
Ten Kosher Ducks for classrooms, synagogues, events, missions, or meaningful community drops.
This pack is designed for leaders who want to seed joy widely and amplify Jewish pride in public spaces.
Bulk pricing included.
Flat-rate USPS shipping and handling.
Covers packaging, materials, and delivery within the United States.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!