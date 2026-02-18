Kosher Duck Revolution Partner Network

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About the memberships
Valid until April 22, 2027
For small synagogues, schools, and community groups launching their first Kosher Duck initiative. Includes official partner recognition, access to bulk pricing, and listing on the AIC website.
Valid until April 22, 2027
For growing organizations seeking expanded collaboration. Includes enhanced website listing, priority bulk pricing, co-branded materials, and promotional support.
Valid until April 22, 2027
For large institutions, federations, and international organizations. Includes premium website placement, bulk pricing at highest discount tier, coordinated campaign support, and featured recognition.
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