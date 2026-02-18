Kosher Duck Revolution — An AIC Project

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Kosher Duck Revolution — An AIC Project

About the memberships

Kosher Duck Revolution Partner Network

Starter Partner
$500

Valid until April 22, 2027

For small synagogues, schools, and community groups launching their first Kosher Duck initiative. Includes official partner recognition, access to bulk pricing, and listing on the AIC website.

Community Partner
$750

Valid until April 22, 2027

For growing organizations seeking expanded collaboration. Includes enhanced website listing, priority bulk pricing, co-branded materials, and promotional support.

Global Partner
$1,250

Valid until April 22, 2027

For large institutions, federations, and international organizations. Includes premium website placement, bulk pricing at highest discount tier, coordinated campaign support, and featured recognition.

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