Kosher Food and Wine 2025 Auction

Cryolift Facial Value $175.
A quick, non-invasive treatment using
cold therapy to refresh your skin.
Il'argento Global Views flower vase valued at $250
KOSH gift certificate dinner for 2!
Valued at $200
Hannah B Jewelry gift certificate
Valued at $100
Apeloig kiddush wine fountain
Valued at $390
Gift Certificate valued at $300
Raquel Papu Nutritionist consultation
Valued at $400
Wine & Barrel 3 month membership
Valued at $450
Stephanie Cohen Pilates 3 at home private Pilates classes
Valued at $500
Micu Home Design- natural stone centerpiece
Valued at $500
Residence Inn by Marriott- 2 night stay from May 10th 2026- Oct 30th 2026
Valued at x amount
Decor & interior design consultation
Valued at $500
TrufaMed Superstar IV drips Valued at $900, each packed with a powerful blend of vitamins, antioxidants, electrolytes, and medical-grade boosters, including B-complex, vitamin C, magnesium, zinc, glutathione, taurine, and more. Designed for energy, immunity, recovery, and total-body wellness, all delivered in our private, spa-inspired medical suite with concierge-level care.
Fendigraphy Wallet on Chain Black
Valued at $1,290
CO2 laser treatment valued at $1,200. Renowned for personalized care and exceptional results, YS Aesthetics offers advanced laser treatments, injectables, and aesthetic procedures tailored to each patient’s goals.
Painting by Henri D'anty Oil Canvas
Valued at $12,000
3 bottles of the Baum Vintage 2023 and a tour of the winery in Israel!
Family Baum Winery is a winery in Israel founded by Sam and Rivka Baum, deeply rooted in their homeland and committed to crafting intimate, hand-made vintages. Their vineyard, now located in the Golan Heights, reflects a personal story of passion, resilience, and love — every bottle is a ”portable expression” of their land and spirit.
