Hosted by

WIZO Women's International Zionist Organization

About this event

Kosher Food and Wine 2025 Auction

Zivel- Cryolift Facial item
Zivel- Cryolift Facial
$18

Starting bid

Cryolift Facial Value $175.

A quick, non-invasive treatment using

cold therapy to refresh your skin.

Il'argento Flower Vase item
Il'argento Flower Vase
$18

Starting bid

Il'argento Global Views flower vase valued at $250


KOSH Gift certificate item
KOSH Gift certificate
$18

Starting bid

KOSH gift certificate dinner for 2!

Valued at $200

Hannah B Jewelry item
Hannah B Jewelry
$18

Starting bid

Hannah B Jewelry gift certificate

Valued at $100

Apeloig item
Apeloig
$18

Starting bid

Apeloig kiddush wine fountain

Valued at $390

STYLE BY GG item
STYLE BY GG
$18

Starting bid

Gift Certificate valued at $300

Raquel Papu Nutritionist
$18

Starting bid

Raquel Papu Nutritionist consultation

Valued at $400

Wine & Barrel item
Wine & Barrel
$18

Starting bid

Wine & Barrel 3 month membership

Valued at $450

Stephanie Cohen Pilates item
Stephanie Cohen Pilates
$18

Starting bid

Stephanie Cohen Pilates 3 at home private Pilates classes

Valued at $500

Micu Home item
Micu Home
$18

Starting bid

Micu Home Design- natural stone centerpiece

Valued at $500

Residence Inn by Marriott item
Residence Inn by Marriott
$18

Starting bid

Residence Inn by Marriott- 2 night stay from May 10th 2026- Oct 30th 2026

Valued at x amount

Area by Sally item
Area by Sally
$18

Starting bid

Decor & interior design consultation

Valued at $500

TrufaMed item
TrufaMed item
TrufaMed item
TrufaMed
$36

Starting bid

TrufaMed Superstar IV drips Valued at $900, each packed with a powerful blend of vitamins, antioxidants, electrolytes, and medical-grade boosters, including B-complex, vitamin C, magnesium, zinc, glutathione, taurine, and more. Designed for energy, immunity, recovery, and total-body wellness, all delivered in our private, spa-inspired medical suite with concierge-level care.


The Sales Sisters item
The Sales Sisters
$36

Starting bid

Fendigraphy Wallet on Chain Black

Valued at $1,290

YS Aesthetics CO2 laser treatment item
YS Aesthetics CO2 laser treatment
$36

Starting bid

CO2 laser treatment valued at $1,200. Renowned for personalized care and exceptional results, YS Aesthetics offers advanced laser treatments, injectables, and aesthetic procedures tailored to each patient’s goals.

Henri D'anty item
Henri D'anty
$36

Starting bid

Painting by Henri D'anty Oil Canvas

Valued at $12,000

Family Baum Winery item
Family Baum Winery
$36

Starting bid

3 bottles of the Baum Vintage 2023 and a tour of the winery in Israel!

Family Baum Winery is a winery in Israel founded by Sam and Rivka Baum, deeply rooted in their homeland and committed to crafting intimate, hand-made vintages. Their vineyard, now located in the Golan Heights, reflects a personal story of passion, resilience, and love — every bottle is a ”portable expression” of their land and spirit.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!