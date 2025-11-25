WIZO Women's International Zionist Organization

WIZO Women's International Zionist Organization

About this raffle

Kosher Food and Wine 2025 Raffle

Zivel Cryolift Facial
$10

Cryolift Facial Value $175.

A quick, non-invasive treatment using

cold therapy to refresh your skin.

Il'argento Flower Vase
$10

Il'argento Global Views Flower Vase

Value $250

KOSH Gift Certificate
$10

KOSH Gift Certificate Dinner For 2!

Value $200

Family Baum Winery
$10

2 bottles of the limited edition Baum Vintage 2023

Value $250

along with a tour of the winery in Israel!

Family Baum Winery is a winery in Israel founded by Sam and Rivka Baum, deeply rooted in their homeland and committed to crafting intimate, hand-made vintages. Their vineyard, now located in the Golan Heights, reflects a personal story of passion, resilience, and love — every bottle is a ”portable expression” of their land and spirit.

Hannah B Jewelry
$10

Hannah B Jewelry Gift Certificate

Value $100

Apeloig
$10

Apeloig Kiddush Wine Fountain

Value $390

STYLE BY GG
$10

Gift Certificate Value $300

Raquel Papu Nutritionist
$25

Raquel Papu Nutritionist Consultation

Value $400

Barrel Wine & Cheese
$25

Barrel Wine & Cheese 3 Month Membership

Value $450

Stephanie Cohen Pilates
$25

Stephanie Cohen Pilates 3 at Home Private Pilates classes

Value $500

Micu Home
$25

Micu Home Design- Natural Stone Centerpiece

Value $500

Residence Inn by Marriott
$25

2 Night Stay From May 10th 2026- Oct 30th 2026

Value $400


Area By Sally
$25

Decor & Interior Design Consultation

Value $500

Kosher Central Gift Card
$25

Gift Card

Value $500

TrufaMed
$50

TrufaMed Superstar IV drips

Value $900

Each packed with a powerful blend of vitamins, antioxidants, electrolytes, and medical-grade boosters, including B-complex, vitamin C, magnesium, zinc, glutathione, taurine, and more. Designed for energy, immunity, recovery, and total-body wellness, all delivered in our private, spa-inspired medical suite with concierge-level care.

Ron's Diamonds
$50

18K Gold and Diamond Bracelet Value $1,200

The Sale Sisters
$50

Fendi- Fendigraphy Wallet on Chain Black

Value $1,290

Skin Cultured Aesthetics & Wellness CO2 Laser Treatment
$50

Allison Santhouse PA-C Skin Cultured Aesthetics & Wellness CO2 laser treatment Value $1,200

Henri D'anty
$50

Painting by Henri D'anty Oil Canvas

Value $12,000

