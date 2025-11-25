Kosher Food and Wine 2025 Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
Cryolift Facial Value $175.
A quick, non-invasive treatment using
cold therapy to refresh your skin.
Il'argento Global Views Flower Vase
Value $250
KOSH Gift Certificate Dinner For 2!
Value $200
2 bottles of the limited edition Baum Vintage 2023
Value $250
along with a tour of the winery in Israel!
Family Baum Winery is a winery in Israel founded by Sam and Rivka Baum, deeply rooted in their homeland and committed to crafting intimate, hand-made vintages. Their vineyard, now located in the Golan Heights, reflects a personal story of passion, resilience, and love — every bottle is a ”portable expression” of their land and spirit.
Hannah B Jewelry Gift Certificate
Value $100
Apeloig Kiddush Wine Fountain
Value $390
Gift Certificate Value $300
Raquel Papu Nutritionist Consultation
Value $400
Barrel Wine & Cheese 3 Month Membership
Value $450
Stephanie Cohen Pilates 3 at Home Private Pilates classes
Value $500
Micu Home Design- Natural Stone Centerpiece
Value $500
2 Night Stay From May 10th 2026- Oct 30th 2026
Value $400
Decor & Interior Design Consultation
Value $500
Gift Card
Value $500
TrufaMed Superstar IV drips
Value $900
Each packed with a powerful blend of vitamins, antioxidants, electrolytes, and medical-grade boosters, including B-complex, vitamin C, magnesium, zinc, glutathione, taurine, and more. Designed for energy, immunity, recovery, and total-body wellness, all delivered in our private, spa-inspired medical suite with concierge-level care.
18K Gold and Diamond Bracelet Value $1,200
Fendi- Fendigraphy Wallet on Chain Black
Value $1,290
Allison Santhouse PA-C Skin Cultured Aesthetics & Wellness CO2 laser treatment Value $1,200
Painting by Henri D'anty Oil Canvas
Value $12,000
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!