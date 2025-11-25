Kosher Food and Wine 2025 Raffle

2 bottles of the limited edition Baum Vintage 2023

Value $250

along with a tour of the winery in Israel!

Family Baum Winery is a winery in Israel founded by Sam and Rivka Baum, deeply rooted in their homeland and committed to crafting intimate, hand-made vintages. Their vineyard, now located in the Golan Heights, reflects a personal story of passion, resilience, and love — every bottle is a ”portable expression” of their land and spirit.