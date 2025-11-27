KOT LAS VEGAS 2026 #SINCITYCLASSIC EDITION

Are you new to the sport?

Have you never played soccer before?

This is your match! We created this space because we heard you — some players love competition, while others come for community, connection, and fun.





This match is designed exclusively for beginners and first-time players.

Intermediate and advanced players may not join this game, ensuring a supportive and welcoming environment for those learning and exploring the sport.





This ticket includes:





Placement in the Beginner/Allyship Match

An official tournament shirt

Kicking Out Transphobia stickers







