KOT LAS VEGAS 2026 #SINCITYCLASSIC EDITION

3151 E Washington Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Team Trans Mexico vs. Team Trans USA
$25

Secure your spot on the field and celebrate trans joy and inclusion in sports. With this ticket, you can choose to play on Team Mexico or Team USA.


This ticket includes:

  • Guaranteed placement on your chosen team (Team Mexico or Team USA)
  • An official Team Representative Jersey (Mexico or USA)

Need financial support?

Scholarships are available — email [email protected].



Big League Dreams Entrance
$8

Cheer, celebrate, and show your support from the stands!


This ticket includes:


  • Entrance to the Big League Dreams facility, KOT doesn’t collect any funds from this ticket.
KOT SUPPORTER
$20

Cheer, celebrate, and show your support from the stands!


This ticket includes:


  • Trans Rights are Human Rights Tournament shirt



Allyship Match
$20


Allyship Match – Player Ticket

Step onto the field in solidarity and support the Kicking Out Transphobia initiative.


This ticket includes:


  • Placement in the Allyship Match
  • An official tournament shirt
  • Kicking Out Transphobia stickers



All Trans & Noncomforming RECREATIONAL MATCH
$15

Are you new to the sport?

Have you never played soccer before?

This is your match! We created this space because we heard you — some players love competition, while others come for community, connection, and fun.


This match is designed exclusively for beginners and first-time players.

Intermediate and advanced players may not join this game, ensuring a supportive and welcoming environment for those learning and exploring the sport.


This ticket includes:


  • Placement in the Beginner/Allyship Match
  • An official tournament shirt
  • Kicking Out Transphobia stickers



Add a donation for Kicking Out Transphobia Community Project

$

