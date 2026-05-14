KP MoonWalk 2026

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About this event
Lake Zurich, IL 60047, USA
$
Children <10 yrs. old
T-shirt pickup will be at Scoreboard on 10/3 or at the walk. If you prefer to have it shipped to your home, please use the order link in your thank you email, or on the event page.
Even if you can't make the event, you can have an Honoree Bib made in honor/memory of someone!
Single chance to win one of our luxury packages ($200+ value):
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!