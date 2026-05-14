My Density Matters

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My Density Matters

About this event

Sales closed

KP MoonWalk 2026

Paulus Park 200 S Rand Rd

Lake Zurich, IL 60047, USA

Add a donation for My Density Matters

$

Walker | Adult
$40
Walker | Child
$10

Children <10 yrs. old

Senior or Student
$20
Do you want a MoonWalk T-shirt?
$25
Available until Sep 15

T-shirt pickup will be at Scoreboard on 10/3 or at the walk. If you prefer to have it shipped to your home, please use the order link in your thank you email, or on the event page.

Honoree Bib
$40

Even if you can't make the event, you can have an Honoree Bib made in honor/memory of someone!

Raffle Ticket (1)
$10

Single chance to win one of our luxury packages ($200+ value):

  • "Pamper Me"
  • "Dining Delights"
  • "Shopping Spree"
  • "Lincolnshire Staycation"
Raffle Bundle (7 Tickets)
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 7 tickets
Raffle Bundle (20 Tickets)
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!