KPFT's Summer 2026 Concert Series

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Admission for one to June 20 concert (doors at 5pm, show starts at 6pm) featuring The Mighty Orq, Sparky Parker Band, and Leonard "Low Down" Brown. Concert at the Deluxe Theater, 6pm
Admission for 1 to July 6 concert featuring James McMurtry
and Betty Soo. Concert at the Deluxe Theater, 6pm
This concert will be at Shoeshine Charlie's Big Top 3714 Main St, Houston, TX on August 28, 6pm
Admission for one to concert featuring Midnight Beverage,
The Hightailers, Synchronicity III
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