KPFT Radio 90.1 FM

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KPFT Radio 90.1 FM

About this event

KPFT's Summer 2026 Concert Series

3303 Lyons Ave

Houston, TX 77020, USA

Admission for 1 to June 20 Concert item
Admission for 1 to June 20 Concert
$50

Admission for one to June 20 concert (doors at 5pm, show starts at 6pm) featuring The Mighty Orq﻿, ﻿Sparky Parker Band, and ﻿Leonard "Low Down" Brown. Concert at the Deluxe Theater, 6pm

Admission for 1 to July 6 concert item
Admission for 1 to July 6 concert
$60

Admission for 1 to July 6 concert featuring James McMurtry﻿
﻿and Betty Soo. Concert at the Deluxe Theater, 6pm

Admission for 1 to August 28 concert item
Admission for 1 to August 28 concert
$40

This concert will be at Shoeshine Charlie's Big Top 3714 Main St, Houston, TX on August 28, 6pm


Admission for one to concert featuring Midnight Beverage,
﻿The Hightailers﻿, ﻿Synchronicity III

Concert Series t-shirt item
Concert Series t-shirt
$60

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