Kpop Random Play Dance for a Cause

Discounted online general admission entry donation for participants in random dance event (NOT A SPECTATOR-ONLY TICKET), includes a bottle of water and a raffle ticket to win great K-Pop prizes & more! (additional tickets available for $2 each or $5 for 5 tickets)
A reserved chair will be provided to sit and watch the event. LIMITED TO ONLY 12 due to maximum occupancy and space first come first serve. Includes 1 raffle ticket & 1 water bottle.
general admission entry donation for participant, PAYING AT THE DOOR: $10 entry donation (if space available) - NOT A SPECTATOR-ONLY TICKET
Keep your set up simple please. Must be set up by 6pm, can arrive at 5:15pm to set up. Door Prize give away appreciated. Incl. 4ft table, 1 chair, 1 water bottle, & 1 raffle ticket.
your extra raffle tickets will be given when you check in
